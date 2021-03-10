ID Lottery

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ These Idaho lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Idaho Cash

05-08-32-34-36

(five, eight, thirty-two, thirty-four, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $293,000

Lotto America

04-15-31-36-39, Star Ball: 6, ASB: 2

(four, fifteen, thirty-one, thirty-six, thirty-nine; Star Ball: six; ASB: two)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $79 million

Pick 3 Day

2-8-7

(two, eight, seven)

Pick 3 Night

4-6-1

(four, six, one)

Pick 4 Day

0-2-9-9

(zero, two, nine, nine)

Pick 4 Night

1-1-5-3

(one, one, five, three)

Powerball

17-18-37-44-53, Powerball: 18, Power Play:

(seventeen, eighteen, thirty-seven, forty-four, fifty-three; Powerball: eighteen; Power Play: zero)

Weekly Grand

07-09-25-26-27

(seven, nine, twenty-five, twenty-six, twenty-seven)