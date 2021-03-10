Idaho News Coverage Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Idaho at 3 p.m.

POWERBALL-IDAHO

BOISE — Idaho lawmakers fearing foreign participation in the Powerball lottery killed legislation on Wednesday that would have allowed the game with huge jackpots to continue in the state after a run of more than 30 years. The move came after Idaho Lottery officials sought a change in state law because Powerball is expanding to include Australia in 2021 and Britain in 2022. But current Idaho law only allows lotteries in the state played by people in the U.S. and Canada. By Keith Ridler. SENT: 640 words.

SPORTS:

BIGSKY-N ARIZONA-PORTLAND ST: Avdalovic lifts N. Arizona by Portland St. 77-66 in Big Sky

Idaho at 3:15 p.m.

EDITORIAL ROUNDUP: Recent editorials from Idaho newspapers

HIT AND RUN-FATAL: Police find person of interest in Caldwell fatal hit and run