Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. MST

Idaho House defeats bill outlawing protests at private homes

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Legislation to make it illegal to demonstrate at private residences in Idaho has been defeated in the state House. The House voted 38-31 on Tuesday to reject the measure that backers said was needed to prevent mobs from intimidating and terrorizing families in their homes. Idaho in the last year has experienced high-profile demonstrations at officials’ homes spurred by frustration with restrictions on gatherings or mask-wearing mandates related to the pandemic. Backers say allowing the demonstrations deters people from public service or joining police agencies, as at least one officer’s home was targeted. Those opposed say the proposed law is an infringement of free speech rights.

As demand wanes, Idaho speeds up vaccination eligibility

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho public health officials are grappling with how to encourage coronavirus vaccinations for residents who are hesitant to get the shots, and they’re letting new groups get in line. Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppsen said Tuesday about 55% percent of residents 65 and older have had at least one shot, and demand appears to be waning. That’s left some providers struggling to fill appointments. As a result, the state is speeding up its vaccine priority group schedule. People 55 and older will be eligible no later than March 15, with those who have high-risk health conditions given priority for the first week.

GOP Idaho lawmakers aim to defund party’s attorney general

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Republican lawmakers frustrated with the state’s GOP attorney general are trying to significantly defund his office. Lawrence Wasden irked conservative lawmakers by not joining a Texas lawsuit to invalidate the presidential election. He’s also repeatedly warned that some legislation is unconstitutional. Opponents say that if the defunding effort succeeds, it would essentially create a slush fund for political allies and Republican lawyers, costing the state millions of dollars in legal fees and possibly more if it loses in court. It’s another example of the GOP turning on its own elected officials deemed not sufficiently pro-Trump or who are seen as straying from conservative orthodoxy.

Aquatic plants threatening color of Blue Heart Springs

HAGERMAN, Idaho (AP) — Environmental officials in Idaho say two types of aquatic plants have been growing at the bottom of Blue Heart Springs, threatening the tourist destination’s blue waters by obscuring the sand below and turning the water green. The Times-News reported that the Idaho State Department of Agriculture determined one native and one non-native species of watermilfoil were growing. Noxious Weeds Program Manager Jeremey Varley said the agency must now wait until summer when the plants are alive and growing to determine which of the two types of watermilfoil is most harmful. The cove has recently become a common tourist spot during the coronavirus pandemic.

Bill to lift Idaho smoking age from 18 to 21 heads to House

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A House panel has approved legislation banning anyone under 21 from buying cigarettes or electronic smoking products. The House Health and Welfare Committee on Tuesday approved the measure that will bring Idaho in line with the federal smoking age. President Donald Trump signed a law last year that bars tobacco sales to anyone under 21. Supporters say Idaho stores are already abiding by federal law, but state law needs to be changed to avoid confusion and confrontations in stores. Opponents say the law will limit local governments in prohibiting specific types of smoking products.

Idaho House panel OKs bill to make ballot measures tougher

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho House panel has approved legislation making it more difficult to get initiatives or referendums on ballots in what is seen as a rural vs. urban issue. The House State Affairs Committee sent the measure to the House. It’s already passed the state Senate. Republican Gov. Brad Little vetoed similar legislation in 2019 and hasn’t said if he would sign the measure if it reaches his desk. Backers say the current process favors urban voters. Opponents say the measure would make it nearly impossible to get an initiative on the ballot. The proposed law would require the signatures of 6% of registered voters in all 35 Idaho districts.