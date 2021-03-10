Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OREGON

Gov. Kate Brown updates Oregon’s county risk levels

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Beginning Friday only two of Oregon’s 36 counties — Coos and Douglas — will remain in the “extreme risk” level category due to COVID-19 spread in the area. Gov. Kate Brown made that announcement Tuesday. In addition, Multnomah County — the state’s most populous county and home of Portland — will improve to the “moderate risk” tier, which allows for increased capacity in restaurants, gyms, movie theaters and stores.

LEGISLATURE-HOUSING BILLS

Housing remains priority during Oregon’s legislative session

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — As problems continuously emerged in Oregon during 2020, another remained and was further exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and wildfires – housing. Options being considered by state lawmakers include building more shelters, extending the grace period by which tenants must pay back their rent, increasing homeownership access to low-income individuals and an effort to reduce housing disparities for communities of color. The 17 bills before the Legislature include $535 million in new state investments for increasing affordable housing, addressing homelessness, and supporting homeownership. Lawmakers say they are also “expecting significant federal support” from the federal government.

OREGON UNEMPLOYMENT

Oregon unemployment edges down

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — January unemployment edged down slightly in Oregon to 6.2% but remains significantly higher than pre-pandemic levels. The state’s unemployment rate dropped by close to four-tenths of a percentage point in each of the last three months of 2020, following more rapid declines during the prior five months. The peak unemployment in the state was 13.2% in April 2020. Non-farm payroll employment rose by 8,300 jobs in January, following a loss of 27,500 in December, with retail trade, leisure and hospitality and private educational services leading the gains.

FATAL SHOOTING

1 shot and killed near North Portland park

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police say a 42-year-old man was shot and killed near a busy park in North Portland in the city’s 15th shooting death this year. Police say multiple calls came in at about 2:25 p.m. Monday in the Eliot neighborhood. Arriving officers found a person lying on the sidewalk near Dawson Park who appeared to have been shot, and did not survive. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the circumstances of the shooting weren’t immediately clear, but a woman who lives in the area said she heard four gunshots. An investigation is underway. Mayor Ted Wheeler, addressing reporters at the scene, said Portland’s run of recent shootings “is our top public safety concern.”

METH POSSESSION ARRESTS

Police: 2 drug trafficking suspects found with meth, opioids

GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) — Two men have been arrested after they were allegedly found with more than 10 pounds of methamphetamine and thousands of opioid pills. KOBI-TV reports the Grants Pass Department of Public Safety said detectives were watching Jonathan Lawson and Jesus Rubio for possibly trafficking narcotics. On Sunday, Lawson was driving a Volkswagen SUV with Rubio as his passenger on Interstate 5. Police said they pulled them over south of Azalea and searched the vehicle. According to police, over 11 pounds of methamphetamine was found along with over 10,000 oxycodone pills that may have been laced with fentanyl. It wasn’t immediately known if the men have attorneys.

SOUTHERN RESIDENT ORCA-FEMALE

Southern resident orca born last year confirmed to be female

SEATTLE (AP) — A small barrel roll gave Washington whale watchers a gender reveal over the weekend and reason to be hopeful about a pod of endangered southern resident orcas that frequent Puget Sound. SeattlePI.com reports the Center for Whale Research confirmed that the J pod’s newest calf, J58, is a female. The 6-month-old calf was seen rolling onto her back, revealing her underside which allowed researchers to determine the gender. The calf was born last September to J41 off the waters of Vancouver, British Columbia.

RV EXPLOSION ARREST

Man arrested on suspicion of causing RV explosion

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police say investigators have arrested a man suspected of causing an RV explosion in Northeast Portland. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports 26-year-old Jake Swingle on Monday was taken into custody on suspicion of arson, manufacturing a destructive device, possession of a destructive device and unlawful use of a weapon. Portland Fire & Rescue was dispatched to the scene about 8:41 a.m. Saturday on reports of a trailer on fire. Firefighters found smoke coming from inside the RV but no flames. The initial investigation indicated a blast had occurred outside the RV and that it came from an “explosive device.” No one was injured. It wasn’t immediately known if Swingle has a lawyer.

FATAL FIRE

1 man dead in Junction City house fire

JUNCTION CITY, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say one person died in house fire in Junction City. KEZI-TV reports crews responded around 2:45 p.m. Monday. Authorities say they were responding to a report of a home that was heavily involved in fire with one person possibly unable to get out. Junction City police on Tuesday identified the person killed as 82-year-old Eri Rolland Ingalls. Junction City Police Chief Bob Morris says he pulled out a relative of the victim who was using a garden hose to try and put the fire out. The cause is under investigation.