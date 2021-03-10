Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

STABBING DEATH-MISTRIAL

Mistrial declared in Yakima murder case

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — A murder trial in Yakima ended in a mistrial, and prosecutors plan to take the case to court again. Yakima County Superior Court Judge Gayle Harthcock declared a mistrial Tuesday after a juror brought information obtained from outside the trial into jury deliberations, which began Monday. That’s according to Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic. Jurors are only allowed to use what they heard and saw in court in deliberations. Twenty-one-year-old Anthony Gregory Mallory was charged with second-degree murder in the death of Michael Ochoa in August 2018. He’s accused of stabbing Ochoa, a 55-year-old handyman, in the neck.

AP-US-CAPITOL-BREACH-EXTREMIST-PLOTS

US narrows in on organized extremists in Capitol siege probe

Authorities investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol say two extremist groups that traveled to Washington along with thousands of other Trump supporters weren’t whipped into an impulsive frenzy by President Donald Trump that day. Instead, authorities allege evidence points to the Oath Keepers and the Proud Boys laying attack plans well in advance. Internal communications and other evidence emerging in court papers and hearings show how authorities are trying to build a case that small cells hidden within the masses mounted an organized, military-style assault on the heart of American democracy. Defense attorneys accuse prosecutors of distorting their clients’ words and actions to falsely portray the attack as premeditated.

GROCERY HAZARD PAY-COUNTY

Grocery worker pandemic pay approved by King County Council

SEATTLE (AP) — The King County Council has approved $4 an hour pay raises for grocery workers in unincorporated areas of the county while the coronavirus pandemic continues. The council voted 8-1 to pass the measure on Tuesday. The legislation takes effect March 22 and will apply for workers at up to 10 stores. It will remain in place until the COVID-19 emergency declared by King County Executive Dow Constantine ends. Independently owned stores in areas that are historically underserved will be exempt from the pay raises. Similar laws have passed in Seattle and Burien. Several California cities including Berkeley also have passed similar legislation in recent months.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SEATTLE SCHOOLS

New in-person start date pushed back for Seattle schools

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle officials say the start of in-person classes for some special-education students and preschoolers has been pushed back to March 29. Seattle Public Schools had hoped to resume classroom learning for some students during the coronavirus pandemic this week. The new target date was announced Tuesday by the district and the teachers’ union. The Seattle Times reports the announcement comes after intense opposition from the union to the district’s move to summon 700 educators back to buildings this week to teach students ahead of an agreement on expanding in-person instruction. Those educators were supposed to report to their buildings on Monday to ready their classrooms for learning, but a campaign by the union asked them to stay remote.

FIRST LADY-WASHINGTON

Jill Biden tours Whidbey Island naval air station

NAVAL AIR STATION WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. (AP) — First lady Jill Biden arrived at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island late Tuesday morning, part of her tour of military bases to meet with service families. She got a close look at a US Navy EA-18G “Growler” electronic warfare attack warcraft, talking with Naval personnel. The jet tail was painted red with the insignia of the “Scorpions” squadron. Biden arrived in Washington Monday and visited Joint Base Lewis-McChord On Wednesday, Biden will visit Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center in Twentynine Palms, California. The visits are part of Biden’s push to hear about the challenges military families face and the support they need.

2018 YAKIMA STABBING-TRIAL

Jury to deliberate in fatal 2018 stabbing in Washington

WASHINGTON LEGISLATURE-WILDFIRES

Bill to create fund to battle wildfires passes state House

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A bill to create a dedicated fund to prevent and fight wildfires in Washington easily passed the state House of Representatives on Tuesday and will be sent next to the state Senate.The bill, promoted by Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz, passed 96-0. It would create a dedicated account of $125 million every two years to boost wildfire response, accelerate forest restoration, and support community resilience.The bill follows a historically destructive 2020 fire season in Washington, during which over 800,000 acres burned in more than 1,600 fires and 298 homes were destroyed, including the near total destruction of the town of Malden.

VIRUS OUTBREAK

Volunteers are key at vaccine sites. It pays off with a shot

SEATTLE (AP) — As states ramp up vaccination distribution in the fight against the coronavirus, volunteers are needed to do everything from direct traffic to check people in to keep vaccination sites running smoothly. In return for their work, they’re often given a shot. Many people who don’t yet qualify for a vaccine have been volunteering in hopes of getting a dose they otherwise may not receive for months. That’s raised questions at a time when supplies are limited and Americans have struggled to get vaccinated even if they’re eligible. But medical ethicists say volunteers are a key part of the public health effort.

LEGISLATURE-BILLY FRANK JR. STATUE

State House approves bill for Billy Frank Jr. statue

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — A statue honoring the late Billy Frank Jr., a Nisqually tribal member who championed treaty rights and protecting the environment, is one step closer to being on display at the U.S. Capitol. The Olympian reports the state House of Representatives approved a bill Monday that would start a process to replace Washington’s Marcus Whitman statue in the National Statuary Hall Collection with a statue of Frank. After a bipartisan 92-5 vote, the proposal will now head to the Senate. The National Statuary Hall Collection features 100 statues, with each state contributing statues of two notable deceased residents. Washington’s honorees are Marcus Whitman and Mother Joseph.

SOUTHERN RESIDENT ORCA-FEMALE

Southern resident orca born last year confirmed to be female

SEATTLE (AP) — A small barrel roll gave Washington whale watchers a gender reveal over the weekend and reason to be hopeful about a pod of endangered southern resident orcas that frequent Puget Sound. SeattlePI.com reports the Center for Whale Research confirmed that the J pod’s newest calf, J58, is a female. The 6-month-old calf was seen rolling onto her back, revealing her underside which allowed researchers to determine the gender. The calf was born last September to J41 off the waters of Vancouver, British Columbia.