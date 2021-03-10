AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Oregon Daybook for Wednesday, Mar. 10.

Wednesday, Mar. 10 – Thursday, Mar. 11 10:00 AM ACORE Policy Forum begins (virtual) – ACORE Policy Forum begins, with day one speakers including Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm, and Democrats Sens. Joe Manchin and Ron Wyden and Rep. Steven Horsford * Taking place virtually due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Wednesday, Mar. 10 10:30 AM Dems Sen. Chuck Schumer and Rep. Earl Blumenauer discuss American Rescue Plan’s impact on restaurants and bars (virtual) – Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and fellow Democrat Rep. Earl Blumenauer and Independent Restaurant Coalition co-founders discuss how the American Rescue Plan’s impact independent restaurants, bars, and cafes impacted by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

