Oregon State meets UCLA in Pac-12 quarters

No. 5 seed Oregon State (14-12, 11-10) vs. No. 4 seed UCLA (17-8, 13-6)

Pac-12 Conference Tournament Quarterfinals, T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas; Thursday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon State and UCLA are set to do battle in the quarterfinals of the Pac-12 tournament. The only meeting between the teams this season came on Jan. 30, when the Bruins created 15 Oregon State turnovers and turned the ball over just seven times en route to a 57-52 victory.

STEPPING UP: Ethan Thompson is averaging 15.5 points to lead the charge for the Beavers. Warith Alatishe is also a primary contributor, accounting for 9.4 points and 8.4 rebounds per game. The Bruins have been led by Jaime Jaquez Jr., who is averaging 11.8 points and six rebounds.EFFECTIVE ETHAN: Thompson has connected on 31.6 percent of the 114 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 22 over the last five games. He’s also made 78.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINNING WHEN: UCLA is a perfect 11-0 when it holds an opponent to 62 points or fewer. The Bruins are 6-8 when opponents score more than 62 points.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Bruins have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Beavers. UCLA has 38 assists on 78 field goals (48.7 percent) across its past three outings while Oregon State has assists on 38 of 83 field goals (45.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: UCLA has committed a turnover on just 16.8 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest percentage among all Pac-12 teams. The Bruins have turned the ball over only 11.1 times per game this season.

