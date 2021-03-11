BC-WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Washington

VIRUS OUTBREAK WASHINGTON

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Seattle Mariners, Seattle Sounders and OL Reign will soon be able to welcome a limited number of fans to the stadium when they open their seasons, as the state prepares to move into a third phase of a COVID-19 economic reopening plan announced Thursday by Washington Gov. Jay Inslee. By Rachel La Corte. SENT: 740 words.

EARTHQUAKE EARLY WARNING SYSTEM

People in Oregon will be better prepared for earthquakes — particularly important in the Pacific Northwest because experts say “the big one” is coming — as an early warning system launched Thursday, the 10th anniversary of a devastating quake and tsunami in Japan. By Andrew Selsky. SENT: 610 words. With AP photos.

SUPREME COURT LIFE SENTENCES

SEATTLE — The Washington state Supreme Court on Thursday overturned the automatic life-without-parole sentences given to two men for murders committed when they were 19 and 20, saying judges must consider the youth and brain development of such defendants in sentencing them. By Gene Johnson. SENT: 470 words.

WASHINGTON LEGISLATURE POLICE REFORM

SEATTLE — Lawmakers are on the cusp of overhauling policing and police accountability in Washington state, acting with unusual urgency to curb bad behavior by officers following last year’s turbulent protests for racial justice. By Gene Johnson. SENT: 1000 words. With AP photos.

WASHINGTON LEGISLATURE TAX CREDIT

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A bill that would expand a tax credit for the state’s low-income workers and families passed the House earlier this week, with an amendment that would ensure the exemption is available to eligible taxpayers for the first time. SENT: 350 words.

CAPITOL RIOT POLICE IDs

SEATTLE — A King County judge on Wednesday denied a request for an injunction to stop the City of Seattle from disclosing records that would identify six Seattle police officers as participants in the Jan. 6 pro-Trump rally in Washington, D.C. SENT: 470 words.

COLD CASE ARREST NEW CHARGES

PORTLAND, Ore. — A Portland, Oregon, man accused of killing two strangers who disappeared 20 years apart pleaded not guilty Thursday to murder charges after authorities investigating the earlier case said they found dismembered human remains of another man in the suspect’s shed. SENT: 360 words.

RIDE HAILING SAFETY PROGRAM

SAN RAMON, Calif. — Uber and Lyft have teamed up to create a database of drivers ousted from their ride-hailing services for complaints about sexual assault and other crimes that have raised passenger-safety concerns for years. SENT: 640 words.

SPORTS

BBO BOUNCEBACK PLAYERS

Trey Mancini had surgery for colon cancer last year on the same day major league baseball shut down spring training due to COVID-19. By Rob Maadi. SENT: 690 words. With AP photos.

IN BRIEF

