Funko-A: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) _ Funko, Inc. A (FNKO) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $8.9 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Everett, Washington-based company said it had profit of 24 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 29 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 13 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $226.5 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $195.4 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $4 million, or 11 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $652.5 million.

Funko-A expects full-year earnings in the range of 84 cents to 96 cents per share.

Funko-A shares have climbed 48% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $15.33, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

