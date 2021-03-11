Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — As Oregon’s redistricting deadline draws closer, and census data is delayed, the state’s legislature leaders and the secretary of state are discussing how to move forward. Oregon’s Senate President Peter Courtney and House Speaker Tina Kotek filed a petition Wednesday with the Oregon Supreme Court, asking for a redistricting extension as they wait to receive 2020 census data. However, during a news conference Wednesday Secretary of State Shemia Fagan said that while she agrees about seeking clarity from the court, her office will offer another option — to move forward with the current July 1 deadline and use alternative data sets from Portland State University’s Population Research Center.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Two new lawsuits filed in Marion County seek more than $1 billion in damages from Pacific Power, claiming the utility’s negligence led to wildfires in the Santiam Canyon last year. The Statesman Journal reports the two lawsuits filed Wednesday represent over 100 people impacted by the Beachie Creek Fire. The two law firms leading the effort, Edelson PC and Johnson Johnson Lucas and Middleton, say Pacific Power, doing businesses as PacifiCorp, “failed to safely design, operate, and maintain its infrastructure leading to the fire.” They also allege that PacifiCorp failed to heed warnings of impending “historic” high winds and extreme drought conditions. Pacific Power said in a statement that it does not comment on pending litigation.

MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — A southern Oregon man faces a new federal charge accusing him of forcing a man across state lines for ransom last year. The Mail Tribune reports the kidnapping later sparked a Northern California police chase in which a Red Bluff police officer held onto the side of a moving vehicle until the suspect pulled over. David Brian Scott was charged Monday in U.S. District Court in Oregon with kidnapping. An affidavit filed by an FBI special agent based in Portland says Scott is accused of forcing a 30-year-old man to travel across state lines in an attempt to collect a disputed $25,000 debt.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Youth climate activists are attempting to bring back their suit against the federal government. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports they filed a motion Tuesday in federal court in Eugene to amend their lawsuit, Julianna v. United States. A three-member panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals last year found a federal judge lacked the power to order or design a climate recovery plan in the high-profile climate change lawsuit. They noted that such a remedy should be made by the nation’s politicians or voters. Now, their lawyers are asking a U.S. District Court judge to allow them to change their suit to seek a ruling that the nation’s fossil fuel-based energy system is unconstitutional.