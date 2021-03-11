Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 8:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — A King County judge has denied a request that would stop the City of Seattle from disclosing records that would identify six Seattle police officers who participated in the Jan. 6 pro-Trump rally in Washington, D.C. The Seattle Times reports Superior Court Judge Sandra Widlan said Wednesday that the officers’ privacy arguments to prevent disclosure had failed because the officers traveled to Washington, D.C., and participated in a very public and publicized event. Widlan’s ruling essentially means the city can release records that identify the officers but the judge agreed to extend by seven days a temporary restraining order that prevents the disclosure while allowing the officers to seek an appeal.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A 35-year-old man described as “an experienced credit card skimmer” has been sentenced to four years in federal prison for bank fraud. Federal officials say the case started in 2018 in New York City when Ciprian Simion was arrested for using fake ATM cards and pins to withdraw cash. Investigators later found about 100 forged debit cards and three forgery devices. Simion moved to Oregon. In 2019, Simion and another man put a credit card skimmer on a Rivermark Community Credit Union ATM in Newberg and other sites. They made fake credit and debit cards to withdraw cash but were caught.

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Department of Transportation has begun recruiting construction firms to strengthen the cracked West Seattle Bridge. It’s scheduled to reopened for traffic in mid-2022. City engineers estimate the contract value at $48 million. The winning team will write a final design and hire subcontractors before work on the concrete structure resumes in November. The bid kickoff comes as Seattle approaches the anniversary of the bridge’s emergency closure. That’s when engineers concluded that cracks might lead to a collapse if traffic continued. The damage began as tiny hairline cracks seven years earlier. The city didn’t perceive them as a safety threat until early 2020.

UNDATED (AP) — Relatives of some of the passengers who died in the crash of an Ethiopian Airlines plane will mark Wednesday’s two-year anniversary of the disaster by seeking a reversal of government orders that let Boeing 737 Max jets fly again. But that is unlikely to happen. Boeing says Max jets have made 9,000 flights for 14 airlines without incident since returning to service late last year. And the head of the Federal Aviation Administration has personally vouched for the plane’s safety. The FAA had originally certified the plane and let it keep flying after another Max crashed in Indonesia, five months before the Ethiopian accident. A total of 346 people died in both crashes. The family members say they are trying to prevent a third crash.