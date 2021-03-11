Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — The Seattle Mariners will change the structure of their front office operations following the resignation of former team president and CEO Kevin Mather. Mariners chairman John Stanton told reporters at the team’s training facility in Arizona that the club will separate its baseball and business operations. General manager Jerry Dipoto will report to Stanton directly on baseball-related matters, while a new team president will oversee the business side of the operation. Mather resigned last month after a video surfaced online where he made controversial remarks about players.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Alonzo Verge Jr. scored on a challenged drive in the lane with 11 seconds left, lifting Arizona State to a 64-59 win over Washington State in the opening round of the Pac-12 Conference tournament. Verge finished with a season-high 26 points as the Sun Devils closed the game on a 10-2 run for their second win over Washington State in less than two weeks. Arizona State beat Washington State 77-74 on Feb. 27 in Tempe. The eighth-seeded Sun Devils will face No. 1 seed Oregon in the quarterfinals. Isaac Bonton led Washington State with 18 points and Noah Williams added 11.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Timmy Allen led six Utah players in double figures with 24 points and 11 rebounds, and the Utes had to hold off Washington’s late charge for a 98-95 win in the opening round of the Pac-12 Conference tournament. Allen and the Utes jumped to a 17-point lead early, led by 12 at halftime and never let Washington cut the deficit to single-digits until late in the second half. Alfonso Plummer finished with 21 points, including six 3-pointers. The Utes shot 54% from behind the arc. Quade Green led Washington with a career-high 31 points in likely his final game with the Huskies.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Luke Avdalovic had a career-high 26 points on 7-of-10 3-point shooting and 10th-seeded Northern Arizona topped seventh-seeded Portland State 77-66 in the first round of the Big Sky Conference tournament. The Lumberjacks, who picked up their first tourney win since 2015, take on second-seeded Eastern Washington in a Thursday quarterfinal game. Khalid Thomas led the Vikings with 19 points and seven rebounds.