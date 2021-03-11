Idaho News Coverage Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

State governments will get a big influx of federal money from the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package that could suddenly enable them to undertake large, expensive projects that have long been on their to-do lists, including high-speed internet for rural areas and drinking water improvements. The aid plan, approved by Congress in close party-line votes and signed by President Joe Biden on Thursday, includes $195 billion for states, plus separate funds for local governments and schools. By Geoff Mulvihill. SENT: 760 words. WITH AP Photos.

IDAHO-DRUG AMENDMENT

BOISE — A House panel on Thursday approved a proposed constitutional amendment that would prevent the legalization of marijuana and other drugs without the approval of two-thirds of the Idaho Legislature. The House State Affair Committee voted 10-4 to send the resolution to the full House. Backers said the state Constitution needs to be changed because neighboring states have approved marijuana use, and it could happen in conservative Idaho through a ballot initiative. By Keith Ridler. SENT: 370 words.

WASHINGTON LEGISLATURE-POLICE REFORM

SEATTLE — Lawmakers are on the cusp of overhauling policing and police accountability in Washington state, acting with unusual urgency to curb bad behavior by officers following last year’s turbulent protests for racial justice. As this week’s deadline for passing bills out of the house where they were introduced elapsed, most of the key bills had been approved. Hearings were set to begin as soon as Thursday as House bills moved on for consideration in the Senate, and vice versa. By Gene Johnson. SENT: 1000 words. WITH AP Photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IDAHO PROM

BOISE — A rural Idaho high school isn’t hosting a prom this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, so a group of parents planned to throw their own — promoting it with the tagline, “A Little Party Never Killed Nobody.” But after getting calls from the school district and a local news organization, one organizer won’t say if the event is still set for next month. SENT: 370 words.

ALSO:

GUNS IN SCHOOL: House OKs bill allowing some workers to carry guns at school