Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. MST

Idaho ends Powerball in state, fearing foreign participation

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho lawmakers fearing foreign participation in the Powerball lottery have killed legislation that would have allowed the game with huge jackpots to continue beyond August in the state after a run of more than 30 years. The move came after Idaho Lottery officials sought a change in state law because Powerball is expanding to include Australia in 2021 and Britain in 2022. But current Idaho law only allows lotteries in the state that are played by people in the U.S. and Canada. Republican Rep. Heather Scott worried that when Australia joins Powerball, the country’s leaders might use revenue generated from state coffers to back causes she opposes, like gun control.

Idaho lawmakers plan veto power over federal government

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Legislation intended to give Idaho lawmakers veto power over federal government actions and federal court decisions has been introduced. The House State Affairs Committee on Wednesday approved the legislation brought forward by Republican Rep. Sage Dixon. The legislation allows any member of the Republican-dominated House or Senate to make a complaint, potentially leading to a public hearing by the Committee on Federalism, which Dixon co-chairs. If the committee finds the federal action is outside what it considers federal authority, lawmakers could create and pass legislation backers of the bill say will make the federal action or court ruling “null and void.”

Police find person of interest in Caldwell fatal hit-and-run

MERIDIAN, Idaho (AP) — Officials with the Idaho State Police say they’ve located a person of interest in connection with a hit-and-run accident in Caldwell that killed a pedestrian. The agency didn’t release the name of the person of interest or any additional details Wednesday morning, other than to thank members of the public for helping in the investigation. Twenty-three-year-old Derek Maxwell of Caldwell was hit and killed late Monday night. At the time, the Idaho State Police said the vehicle was possibly a dark blue or black Ford Explorer or Expedition from the mid-2000s. The driver of the vehicle reportedly fled the scene after the collision. The case remains under investigation.

Idaho House defeats bill outlawing protests at private homes

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Legislation to make it illegal to demonstrate at private residences in Idaho has been defeated in the state House. The House voted 38-31 on Tuesday to reject the measure that backers said was needed to prevent mobs from intimidating and terrorizing families in their homes. Idaho in the last year has experienced high-profile demonstrations at officials’ homes spurred by frustration with restrictions on gatherings or mask-wearing mandates related to the pandemic. Backers say allowing the demonstrations deters people from public service or joining police agencies, as at least one officer’s home was targeted. Those opposed say the proposed law is an infringement of free speech rights.

As demand wanes, Idaho speeds up vaccination eligibility

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho public health officials are grappling with how to encourage coronavirus vaccinations for residents who are hesitant to get the shots, and they’re letting new groups get in line. Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppsen said Tuesday about 55% percent of residents 65 and older have had at least one shot, and demand appears to be waning. That’s left some providers struggling to fill appointments. As a result, the state is speeding up its vaccine priority group schedule. People 55 and older will be eligible no later than March 15, with those who have high-risk health conditions given priority for the first week.

GOP Idaho lawmakers aim to defund party’s attorney general

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Republican lawmakers frustrated with the state’s GOP attorney general are trying to significantly defund his office. Lawrence Wasden irked conservative lawmakers by not joining a Texas lawsuit to invalidate the presidential election. He’s also repeatedly warned that some legislation is unconstitutional. Opponents say that if the defunding effort succeeds, it would essentially create a slush fund for political allies and Republican lawyers, costing the state millions of dollars in legal fees and possibly more if it loses in court. It’s another example of the GOP turning on its own elected officials deemed not sufficiently pro-Trump or who are seen as straying from conservative orthodoxy.