Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OREGON-REDISTRICTING

Oregon officials seek answers about redistricting deadline

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — As Oregon’s redistricting deadline draws closer, and census data is delayed, the state’s legislature leaders and the secretary of state are discussing how to move forward. Oregon’s Senate President Peter Courtney and House Speaker Tina Kotek filed a petition Wednesday with the Oregon Supreme Court, asking for a redistricting extension as they wait to receive 2020 census data. However, during a news conference Wednesday Secretary of State Shemia Fagan said that while she agrees about seeking clarity from the court, her office will offer another option — to move forward with the current July 1 deadline and use alternative data sets from Portland State University’s Population Research Center.

WILDFIRE-POWER COMPANY LAWSUIT

Lawsuits seek over $1B from Pacific Power over wildfires

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Two new lawsuits filed in Marion County seek more than $1 billion in damages from Pacific Power, claiming the utility’s negligence led to wildfires in the Santiam Canyon last year. The Statesman Journal reports the two lawsuits filed Wednesday represent over 100 people impacted by the Beachie Creek Fire. The two law firms leading the effort, Edelson PC and Johnson Johnson Lucas and Middleton, say Pacific Power, doing businesses as PacifiCorp, “failed to safely design, operate, and maintain its infrastructure leading to the fire.” They also allege that PacifiCorp failed to heed warnings of impending “historic” high winds and extreme drought conditions. Pacific Power said in a statement that it does not comment on pending litigation.

FEDERAL KIDNAPPING CHARGE

Oregon man faces federal kidnapping charge

MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — A southern Oregon man faces a new federal charge accusing him of forcing a man across state lines for ransom last year. The Mail Tribune reports the kidnapping later sparked a Northern California police chase in which a Red Bluff police officer held onto the side of a moving vehicle until the suspect pulled over. David Brian Scott was charged Monday in U.S. District Court in Oregon with kidnapping. An affidavit filed by an FBI special agent based in Portland says Scott is accused of forcing a 30-year-old man to travel across state lines in an attempt to collect a disputed $25,000 debt.

YOUTH CLIMATE LAWSUIT

Youth climate activists try to bring back federal lawsuit

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Youth climate activists are attempting to bring back their suit against the federal government. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports they filed a motion Tuesday in federal court in Eugene to amend their lawsuit, Julianna v. United States. A three-member panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals last year found a federal judge lacked the power to order or design a climate recovery plan in the high-profile climate change lawsuit. They noted that such a remedy should be made by the nation’s politicians or voters. Now, their lawyers are asking a U.S. District Court judge to allow them to change their suit to seek a ruling that the nation’s fossil fuel-based energy system is unconstitutional.

TEXAS AG-FRIENDLY HIRE

Amid FBI probe, Texas official hired from big donor family

DALLAS (AP) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is already under FBI investigation over claims that he abused his office to help a political donor. And in recent months he gave a job to a onetime neighbor whose family gave $50,000 to help pay the Republican’s personal legal bills. Hiring Tom Gleason adds to the examples of Paxton using his office in ways that have benefitted donors, friends and allies. Gleason is a former ice cream company executive whose career had little in common with his state law enforcement role. Personnel records show he was abruptly fired in January. Gleason declined to comment.

HOMICIDE SUSPECT DEAD

Police: Homicide suspect dead after standoff on coast

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. (AP) — Police say they tracked a person suspected of murder to the Oregon Coast on Tuesday, sparking a standoff and the fatal shooting of the suspect. KVAL-TV reports it is not yet known who fired shots Tuesday night in Reedsport. Police say another person in the suspect vehicle was taken into custody before the shooting. Police said on Wednesday their hunt for the person who killed Richard Marshall in Springfield on March 1 is over. Reedsport Police had earlier confirmed that the vehicle involved in the standoff and deadly shooting was being sought by Springfield Police.

HUMAN SEX TRAFFICKING

Man indicted on 35 counts related to human trafficking

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A Multnomah County grand jury has indicted a man on nearly three dozen counts related to a human sex trafficking investigation and Portland police detectives believe there may be more victims. KGW-TV reports 32-year-old Johnel Johnson faces charges including multiple counts of rape, kidnapping, compelling prostitution and strangulation. The Portland Police Bureau and Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office said the investigation started in February when Johnson allegedly robbed, kidnapped and repeatedly sexually assaulted a person. Police say he was also then linked to another similar incident and in that case threatened to make the victim “engage in forced prostitution acts.” He was arrested March 1. It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer.

SHOOTING-HALLUCINATIONS

Oregon man arrested for shooting at hallucinations

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Police in Salem, Oregon, have said they arrested a man for shooting at hallucinations. Officers responded to reports of a man shooting a gun in the backyard of a residence. The man then drove away. Officers located the vehicle and detained the man. Police said they noticed the smell of natural gas, cordoned off the area and summoned the fire department. Gas to the home was turned off. It turned out that one of the bullets hit the home’s natural gas meter. No one was hurt. Detectives determined the man was possibly under the influence of narcotics, believed he was being attacked and shot at the hallucinations.