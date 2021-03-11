Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

CREDIT CARD SKIMMER

Credit card skimmer sentenced to 4 years in prison

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A 35-year-old man described as “an experienced credit card skimmer” has been sentenced to four years in federal prison for bank fraud. Federal officials say the case started in 2018 in New York City when Ciprian Simion was arrested for using fake ATM cards and pins to withdraw cash. Investigators later found about 100 forged debit cards and three forgery devices. Simion moved to Oregon. In 2019, Simion and another man put a credit card skimmer on a Rivermark Community Credit Union ATM in Newberg and other sites. They made fake credit and debit cards to withdraw cash but were caught.

WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE-BIDS

Officials seek firms to bid on West Seattle Bridge repairs

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Department of Transportation has begun recruiting construction firms to strengthen the cracked West Seattle Bridge. It’s scheduled to reopened for traffic in mid-2022. City engineers estimate the contract value at $48 million. The winning team will write a final design and hire subcontractors before work on the concrete structure resumes in November. The bid kickoff comes as Seattle approaches the anniversary of the bridge’s emergency closure. That’s when engineers concluded that cracks might lead to a collapse if traffic continued. The damage began as tiny hairline cracks seven years earlier. The city didn’t perceive them as a safety threat until early 2020.

AP-US-BOEING-CRASH-ANNIVERSARY-

Families of Boeing crash victims renew push for FAA changes

Relatives of some of the passengers who died in the crash of an Ethiopian Airlines plane will mark Wednesday’s two-year anniversary of the disaster by seeking a reversal of government orders that let Boeing 737 Max jets fly again. But that is unlikely to happen. Boeing says Max jets have made 9,000 flights for 14 airlines without incident since returning to service late last year. And the head of the Federal Aviation Administration has personally vouched for the plane’s safety. The FAA had originally certified the plane and let it keep flying after another Max crashed in Indonesia, five months before the Ethiopian accident. A total of 346 people died in both crashes. The family members say they are trying to prevent a third crash.

INTERSTATE 5-TWO PEOPLE SHOT

2 shot on Interstate 5 in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say two people were shot on Interstate 5 between Tacoma and Olympia. Washington State Patrol trooper Ryan Burke said one female and one male were both shot once in Lakewood on Wednesday afternoon. Burke says the incident appears to have started in a vehicle and that a female victim exited the vehicle, began walking on the shoulder and was helped by witnesses. He says a sergeant contacted the shooter who had gotten out of the car with a gun, pointed it toward the sergeant and then pointed it toward himself. He says the sergeant saw the gun was jammed, grabbed it and threw it. The man was taken into custody.

FARM CARGO CONTAINER SHORTAGE

Washington farm exports hampered by cargo-container shortage

SEATTLE (AP) — Farm exporters in Washington state have been left with stockpiles of product and idle trucks as the pandemic has created a shortage of cargo containers. The Seattle Times reported that the shortage is the latest problem the pandemic has caused the global trade system. Americans’ spending with online retailers has resulted in a surge of imports from Asia. Shipping companies are now quickly sending empty containers back to Asia to accommodate the surge rather than refilling them with American farm products. Economists expect the capacity shortages to decline as consumers return to normal purchasing patterns. But many exporters are concerned permanent damage has been done.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON

Seattle mass COVID vaccination site aims to operate daily

SEATTLE (AP) — Gov. Jay Inslee and Seattle-area leaders are touting the opening of a new mass COVID-19 vaccination site at an event center between the city’s two sports stadiums – a site authorities hope can soon be vaccinating more than 20,000 people a day, seven days a week. The site at the Lumen Field Event Center will open Saturday. As more vaccine doses become available officials say the Lumen site will be able to operate seven days a week and innoculate 22,000 people each day. Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan said at full capacity the operation will be the the largest civilian run vaccination site in the country.

STABBING DEATH-MISTRIAL

Mistrial declared in Yakima murder case

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — A murder trial in Yakima ended in a mistrial, and prosecutors plan to take the case to court again. Yakima County Superior Court Judge Gayle Harthcock declared a mistrial Tuesday after a juror brought information obtained from outside the trial into jury deliberations, which began Monday. That’s according to Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic. Jurors are only allowed to use what they heard and saw in court in deliberations. Twenty-one-year-old Anthony Gregory Mallory was charged with second-degree murder in the death of Michael Ochoa in August 2018. He’s accused of stabbing Ochoa, a 55-year-old handyman, in the neck.

AP-US-CAPITOL-BREACH-EXTREMIST-PLOTS

US narrows in on organized extremists in Capitol siege probe

Authorities investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol say two extremist groups that traveled to Washington along with thousands of other Trump supporters weren’t whipped into an impulsive frenzy by President Donald Trump that day. Instead, authorities allege evidence points to the Oath Keepers and the Proud Boys laying attack plans well in advance. Internal communications and other evidence emerging in court papers and hearings show how authorities are trying to build a case that small cells hidden within the masses mounted an organized, military-style assault on the heart of American democracy. Defense attorneys accuse prosecutors of distorting their clients’ words and actions to falsely portray the attack as premeditated.

SAMFORD PRESIDENT

New president from Washington named at Samford University

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Trustees at Samford University have selected a college administrator from Washington state as the new president. The school in suburban Birmingham says Beck A. Taylor will take over starting July 1 for Andrew Westmoreland, who is retiring. The 51-year-old Taylor has worked since 2010 as president of Whitworth University in Spokane, Washington. He was dean of Samford’s business school for five years before that. The Baptist-affiliated Samford has an enrollment of about 5,700 students.

DATA BREACH-HEALTH SYSTEM

Breach exposes data of 200K health system staff, patients

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — A medical practice management firm that provides support to Tacoma-based MultiCare Health System has alerted over 200,000 patients, providers and staff that their personal information may have been exposed. The News Tribune reports Woodcreek Provider Services announced Tuesday that after a ransomware attack of its tech vendor, the information was retrieved upon paying an undisclosed ransom. Woodcreek says an investigation by its vendor, Netgain Technology, determined the breach happened sometime between November 24 and December 3, 2020, although it’s possible it was earlier. On Feb. 17, counsel for Woodcreek notified the Washington state Attorney General’s Office that it would send notifications to the people people whose information was potentially compromised.