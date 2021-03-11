Oregon Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Our news coverage plans for Oregon. If you have questions or suggestions about the report, please call the Portland bureau at 503-228-2169. The West Regional Desk can be reached at (602) 417-2400.

A reminder, this information is not for publication or broadcast and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

Oregon at 3:05 p.m.

EARTHQUAKE EARLY WARNING SYSTEM

People in Oregon will be better prepared for earthquakes — particularly important in the Pacific Northwest because experts say “the big one” is coming — as an early warning system launched Thursday, the 10th anniversary of a devastating quake and tsunami in Japan. By Andrew Selsky. SENT: 610 words. With AP photos.

OBIT PALAU

PORTLAND, Ore. — Luis Palau, an evangelical pastor who was born in Argentina and went on to work with Billy Graham before establishing his own powerhouse international ministry, died Thursday. He was 86. The Luis Palau Association said he died at his home in Portland, Oregon. By Gillian Flaccus. SENT: 760 words. With AP photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK WASHINGTON

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Seattle Mariners, Seattle Sounders and OL Reign will soon be able to welcome a limited number of fans to the stadium when they open their seasons, as the state prepares to move into a third phase of a COVID-19 economic reopening plan announced Thursday by Washington Gov. Jay Inslee. By Rachel La Corte. SENT: 740 words.

OREGON POLICE KILLING SETTLEMENT

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland, Oregon, will pay more than $2 million to settle a wrongful death lawsuit arising from the police killing of a Black teenager in 2017, but family members of Quanice Hayes say they are still upset that the officer who pulled the trigger was not disciplined. SENT: 350 words. With AP photos.

COLD CASE ARREST NEW CHARGES

PORTLAND, Ore. — A Portland, Oregon, man accused of killing two strangers who disappeared 20 years apart pleaded not guilty Thursday to murder charges after authorities investigating the earlier case said they found dismembered human remains of another man in the suspect’s shed. SENT: 360 words.

WASHINGTON LEGISLATURE POLICE REFORM

SEATTLE — Lawmakers are on the cusp of overhauling policing and police accountability in Washington state, acting with unusual urgency to curb bad behavior by officers following last year’s turbulent protests for racial justice. By Gene Johnson. SENT: 1000 words. With AP photos.

SPORTS

BKC–P12-ARIZONA ST-OREGON

LJ Figueroa scored a season-high 21 points, Will Richardson had 17 points, seven rebounds and nine assists and top-seeded Oregon eased into the semifinals with a 91-73 victory over Arizona State on Thursday in the Pac-12 Conference tournament. SENT: 280 words. With AP photos.

IN BRIEF

HOMICIDE SUSPECT ID’d: Police release name of murder suspect killed in shooting involving officers in Reedsport.

CREDIT CARD SKIMMERS: Credit card skimmer sentenced to 4 years in prison.

The AP-Portland, Ore.