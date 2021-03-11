Thursday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Bellingham 45, Granite Falls 13
Blaine 26, Nooksack Valley 18
Connell 41, Zillah 0
Ferndale 47, Burlington-Edison 14
Graham-Kapowsin 35, Puyallup 17
Kiona-Benton 35, Wapato 8
Liberty 29, Hazen 21
Lynden 47, Sedro-Woolley 0
Mossyrock 28, Wahkiakum 14
Mount Baker 48, Anacortes 14
Mount Vernon 40, Oak Harbor 27
Naches Valley 13, La Salle 7
Peninsula 49, Curtis 21
Soap Lake 66, Liberty Bell 20
Sumner 52, Bethel 19
Toppenish 30, College Place 6
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
