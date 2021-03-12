Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Almira/Coulee-Hartline 52, Entiat 14
Archbishop Murphy 35, Meadowdale 6
Arlington 17, Stanwood 14
Auburn Mountainview 30, Auburn Riverside 7
Blanchet 52, Ingraham 7
Brewster 38, Tonasket 9
Cascade (Everett) 47, Jackson 7
Cascade (Leavenworth) 33, Quincy 0
Cascade Christian 12, Life Christian Academy 0
Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 49, Sultan 0
Cedarcrest 28, Mountlake Terrace 12
Central Kitsap 55, Bainbridge 26
Central Valley 20, Cheney 0
Chelan 29, Omak 6
Chewelah 45, Asotin 7
Chiawana 15, Kamiakin 14
Chief Sealth 40, West Seattle 17
Clarkston 42, Rogers (Spokane) 6
Colfax 46, Reardan 6
Columbia (Burbank) 55, Cle Elum/Roslyn 6
Colville 36, Freeman 35
Davenport 23, Northwest Christian (Colbert) 13
Deer Park 35, Medical Lake 0
East Valley (Spokane) 20, North Central 6
Eastside Catholic 35, Rainier Beach 0
Edmonds-Woodway 23, Shorecrest 13
Emerald Ridge 27, Bellarmine Prep 21
Enumclaw 56, Mount Tahoma 3
Federal Way 25, Mt. Rainier 7
Foster 68, Highline 24
Gig Harbor 25, Rogers (Puyallup) 15
Glacier Peak 35, Snohomish 10
Gonzaga Prep 37, Mead 10
Granger 40, Highland 9
Heritage 30, Kelso 17
Ilwaco 41, Ocosta 7
Kamiak 35, Mariner 18
Kennedy 49, Tahoma 14
Kennewick 54, Hanford 7
Kentwood 20, Kentlake 13
Kittitas/Thorp 24, White Swan 14
La Center 42, Columbia (White Salmon) 0
Lake Roosevelt 44, Oroville 0
Lake Stevens 40, Monroe 0
Lake Washington 21, Juanita 7
Lakes 48, Wilson 12
Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 43, Newport 14
Lakewood 77, Everett 21
Lewis and Clark 32, University 3
Lincoln 19, Cleveland 9
Lynnwood 41, Shorewood 14
Manson 27, Warden 0
Marysville-Pilchuck 49, Marysville-Getchell 21
Mercer Island 16, Newport-Bellevue 3
Montesano 49, Hoquiam 3
Moses Lake 28, Cashmere 27
Mount Si 23, Bellevue 13
Mountain View 30, Prairie 24, OT
Mt. Spokane 21, Ferris 7
Napavine 61, Pe Ell 20
Napavine 61, Wahkiakum 20
North Creek 35, Inglemoor 7
North Kitsap 41, Bremerton 7
O’Dea 41, Ballard 7
Olympia 40, Capital 7
Onalaska 68, Kalama 58
Pateros 38, Bridgeport 34
Peninsula 49, Curtis 21
Prosser 49, Ellensburg 6
Quilcene 52, Muckleshoot Tribal School 14
Raymond-South Bend 26, Toutle Lake 0
Richland 48, Southridge 7
Ridgefield 28, R.A. Long 13
River Ridge 42, North Thurston 0
Roosevelt 24, Lakeside (Seattle) 2
Royal 52, Ephrata 0
Sammamish 63, Interlake 6
Selah 40, Grandview 0
Shelton 45, North Mason 6
Skyview 23, Union 20
South Whidbey 16, King’s 0
Spanaway Lake 44, Bonney Lake 0
Squalicum 54, Sehome 20
Steilacoom 37, Lincoln 27
Stevenson 18, Morton/White Pass 12, OT
Toledo 37, Adna 0
Walla Walla 48, Hermiston, Ore. 0
Washington 34, Stadium 31
Washougal 21, Columbia River 14
West Valley (Spokane) 20, Pullman 18
West Valley (Yakima) 44, Davis 0
Woodland 35, Mark Morris 22
Yelm 43, Timberline 6
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Battle Ground vs. Camas, ccd.
North Beach vs. Wahkiakum, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
