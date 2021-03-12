Skip to Content
AP - Oregon-Northwest
By
Published 11:47 pm

Friday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 52, Entiat 14

Archbishop Murphy 35, Meadowdale 6

Arlington 17, Stanwood 14

Auburn Mountainview 30, Auburn Riverside 7

Blanchet 52, Ingraham 7

Brewster 38, Tonasket 9

Cascade (Everett) 47, Jackson 7

Cascade (Leavenworth) 33, Quincy 0

Cascade Christian 12, Life Christian Academy 0

Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 49, Sultan 0

Cedarcrest 28, Mountlake Terrace 12

Central Kitsap 55, Bainbridge 26

Central Valley 20, Cheney 0

Chelan 29, Omak 6

Chewelah 45, Asotin 7

Chiawana 15, Kamiakin 14

Chief Sealth 40, West Seattle 17

Clarkston 42, Rogers (Spokane) 6

Colfax 46, Reardan 6

Columbia (Burbank) 55, Cle Elum/Roslyn 6

Colville 36, Freeman 35

Davenport 23, Northwest Christian (Colbert) 13

Deer Park 35, Medical Lake 0

East Valley (Spokane) 20, North Central 6

Eastside Catholic 35, Rainier Beach 0

Edmonds-Woodway 23, Shorecrest 13

Emerald Ridge 27, Bellarmine Prep 21

Enumclaw 56, Mount Tahoma 3

Federal Way 25, Mt. Rainier 7

Foster 68, Highline 24

Gig Harbor 25, Rogers (Puyallup) 15

Glacier Peak 35, Snohomish 10

Gonzaga Prep 37, Mead 10

Granger 40, Highland 9

Heritage 30, Kelso 17

Ilwaco 41, Ocosta 7

Kamiak 35, Mariner 18

Kennedy 49, Tahoma 14

Kennewick 54, Hanford 7

Kentwood 20, Kentlake 13

Kittitas/Thorp 24, White Swan 14

La Center 42, Columbia (White Salmon) 0

Lake Roosevelt 44, Oroville 0

Lake Stevens 40, Monroe 0

Lake Washington 21, Juanita 7

Lakes 48, Wilson 12

Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 43, Newport 14

Lakewood 77, Everett 21

Lewis and Clark 32, University 3

Lincoln 19, Cleveland 9

Lynnwood 41, Shorewood 14

Manson 27, Warden 0

Marysville-Pilchuck 49, Marysville-Getchell 21

Mercer Island 16, Newport-Bellevue 3

Montesano 49, Hoquiam 3

Moses Lake 28, Cashmere 27

Mount Si 23, Bellevue 13

Mountain View 30, Prairie 24, OT

Mt. Spokane 21, Ferris 7

Napavine 61, Pe Ell 20

Napavine 61, Wahkiakum 20

North Creek 35, Inglemoor 7

North Kitsap 41, Bremerton 7

O’Dea 41, Ballard 7

Olympia 40, Capital 7

Onalaska 68, Kalama 58

Pateros 38, Bridgeport 34

Peninsula 49, Curtis 21

Prosser 49, Ellensburg 6

Quilcene 52, Muckleshoot Tribal School 14

Raymond-South Bend 26, Toutle Lake 0

Richland 48, Southridge 7

Ridgefield 28, R.A. Long 13

River Ridge 42, North Thurston 0

Roosevelt 24, Lakeside (Seattle) 2

Royal 52, Ephrata 0

Sammamish 63, Interlake 6

Selah 40, Grandview 0

Shelton 45, North Mason 6

Skyview 23, Union 20

South Whidbey 16, King’s 0

Spanaway Lake 44, Bonney Lake 0

Squalicum 54, Sehome 20

Steilacoom 37, Lincoln 27

Stevenson 18, Morton/White Pass 12, OT

Toledo 37, Adna 0

Walla Walla 48, Hermiston, Ore. 0

Washington 34, Stadium 31

Washougal 21, Columbia River 14

West Valley (Spokane) 20, Pullman 18

West Valley (Yakima) 44, Davis 0

Woodland 35, Mark Morris 22

Yelm 43, Timberline 6

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Battle Ground vs. Camas, ccd.

North Beach vs. Wahkiakum, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content