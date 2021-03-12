Skip to Content
Published 11:01 pm

Friday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Adrian 60, Pilot Rock 18

Alsea 47, Elkton 34

Banks 48, Valley Catholic 0

Canby 48, Hillsboro 0

Cascade Christian 56, St. Mary’s 6

Central Catholic 41, Sandy 0

Central Linn 7, Reedsport 0

Century 17, Glencoe 14

Churchill 40, Springfield 6

Corbett 32, Clatskanie 20

Crook County 28, Molalla 0

Dallas 38, Lebanon 27

Dufur 40, Crane 18

Estacada 48, Madras 6

Gilchrist 44, Eddyville 25

Grants Pass 21, Crater 13

Heppner 46, Stanfield 0

Hidden Valley 47, Klamath 3

Hood River 22, Redmond 0

Imbler 48, Cove 20

Jefferson 20, Culver 18

Jesuit 20, Clackamas 12

Junction City 27, La Pine 22

Kennedy 28, Regis 0

La Salle 63, St. Helens 19

Lost River 41, Mapleton 0

Marist 35, Cascade 21

Marshfield 41, Elmira 0

Mazama 63, Eagle Point 0

McNary 42, McKay 7

Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler 60, Echo 51

Monroe 48, Creswell 14

Newberg 38, Liberty 8

Oakland 26, Lowell 18

Ontario 16, Vale 14

Powder Valley 44, St. Paul 20

Santiam Christian 47, Siuslaw 21

Scappoose 48, Forest Grove 0

Seaside 43, Milwaukie / Milwaukie Acad. 10

Sherwood 50, McMinnville 7

Sisters 42, Harrisburg 6

South Medford 28, Roseburg 14

Sprague 34, North Salem 7

Summit 17, Bend 0

Sunset 20, Mountainside 0

Sutherlin 15, Brookings-Harbor 6

Sweet Home 28, Stayton 10

Thurston 43, Willamette 6

Tigard 34, Oregon City 16

Toledo 54, Waldport 22

Tualatin 41, North Medford 28

Vernonia 34, Neah-Kah-Nie 30

Walla Walla, Wash. 48, Hermiston 0

Warrenton 22, Rainier 8

West Albany 34, Corvallis 14

West Linn 41, Lakeridge 2

West Salem 47, South Salem 0

Westview 35, Southridge 24

Wilsonville 30, Beaverton 14

Yoncalla 58, Gold Beach 8

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Glendale vs. Camas Valley, ccd.

Taft vs. Newport, ccd.

__

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

The Associated Press

