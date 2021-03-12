Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 8:40 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho House has approved a measure allowing certain school employees to carry concealed guns at school. The House voted 52-18 on Thursday to approve the measure giving the OK to school workers with enhanced concealed-carry permits to bring weapons onto school grounds whether or not local school boards approve. Backers say the measure is needed to protect school children. Backers also say bringing guns onto school grounds is protected under the Second Amendment. Opponents say the requirements for obtaining an enhanced concealed-carry permit are minimal and aren’t rigorous enough to allow someone to carry a gun around children.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A proposed constitutional amendment that would prevent the legalization of marijuana and other drugs without the approval of two-thirds of the Idaho Legislature moved forward on Thursday. The House State Affairs Committee voted 10-4 to send the resolution to the full House. Backers say the state Constitution needs to be changed because neighboring states have approved marijuana use, and it could happen in Idaho. Those opposed say medical marijuana is needed for residents suffering from chronic or terminal illnesses. The measure would have to pass the House and Senate with a two-thirds majority before going to voters in November 2022.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A rural Idaho high school isn’t hosting a prom this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, but a group of parents planned to throw their own — promoting it with the tagline, “A Little Party Never Killed Nobody.” Chanall Astle, the parent of a Melba Junior-Senior High School student and one of the organizers, wouldn’t tell the Idaho Statesman on Wednesday if the prom was still scheduled. She said the tagline was in reference to “The Great Gatsby” prom theme. She pulled the prom announcement from Facebook after school district officials called. State guidelines restrict gatherings to 50 or fewer people.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho lawmakers fearing foreign participation in the Powerball lottery have killed legislation that would have allowed the game with huge jackpots to continue beyond August in the state after a run of more than 30 years. The move came after Idaho Lottery officials sought a change in state law because Powerball is expanding to include Australia in 2021 and Britain in 2022. But current Idaho law only allows lotteries in the state that are played by people in the U.S. and Canada. Republican Rep. Heather Scott worried that when Australia joins Powerball, the country’s leaders might use revenue generated from state coffers to back causes she opposes, like gun control.