Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The mayor of Portland, Oregon, announced he would seek $2 million in one-time funding for police, other agencies and outreach programs to try to stem rampant gun violence in the city. The move by Mayor Ted Wheeler represents an about-face after city leaders in June voted to cut nearly $16 million from the police budget, reductions that included the elimination of a gun violence reduction unit. The cuts came amid racial justice protests following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Portland has seen a spike in violence. So far this year, there have been 20 homicides, most the result of shootings.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Evangelical pastor Luis Palau, who was born in Argentina and went on to work with Billy Graham before establishing his own international ministry, has died. The 86-year-old died Thursday at his home in Portland, Oregon. He announced in January 2018 that he had been diagnosed with terminal lung cancer. Palau moved to Oregon as a young man to attend Bible school and went on to found a sprawling ministry that reached millions worldwide, particularly in Spanish-speaking countries. He authored 50 books and held evangelical “festivals” that were his modern-day take on the more traditional crusades that boosted his mentor and idol to fame.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A Portland, Oregon, man has pleaded not guilty to murder and other charges in the deaths of two men who disappeared 20 years apart. Christopher Lovrien was arrested in May in the 1999 disappearance of Mark Dribin after investigators said they identified him using DNA from a then-unknown suspect found in Dribin’s home. Authorities say while searching Lovrien’s home, they found the dismembered remains of another missing man, Kenneth Griffin. Authorities want the public’s help identifying other possible victims who went missing between the summer of 2019 and last May while living under an Interstate 205 bridge.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — An early warning system for earthquakes has launched in Oregon on the 10th anniversary of the devastating quake and tsunami in Japan. California already has the system, and Washington state joins it in May to complete coverage of the West Coast. It’s particularly important in the Pacific Northwest because experts say the “big one” is coming. The ShakeAlert system is operated by the U.S. Geological Survey uses seismographic sensors to detect significant earthquakes quickly so alerts reach smartphones and people can seek cover before the shaking starts. Earthquakes in the zone extending from the ocean off Northern California to Canada’s Vancouver Island are among the world’s biggest.