Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 8:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — A Snohomish County judge has ordered a Mukilteo woman to serve a year in prison for helping conceal evidence in a pair of torture murders in 2018. Anika St. Mary was the final defendant charged in the killings of Mohamed Adan and Ezekiel Kelly. St. Mary helped clean blood from the back of a Saturn sedan, where both young men were tortured in separate abductions hours apart. St. Mary’s then-boyfriend, Hassani Hassani pleaded guilty to murder and kidnapping. A judge sentenced him to 35 years behind bars. His friend Anthony Hernandez-Cano is serving a life sentence for two counts of aggravated murder.

BREMERTON, Wash. (AP) — The USS Connecticut, one of the most elite submarines in the Navy, is beset with a bed bug infestation. A Navy spokesperson says efforts to quell the infestation on board the vessel, moored at Naval Base Kitsap-Bremerton, are ongoing. Navy entomologists found the insects in the perforated bulkheads between bunks on board the Seawolf-class submarine, which carries a crew of more than 100 men. The Navy says the bed bugs were only discovered recently. But several family members of sailors told the Kitsap Sun they believe the infestation has been a problem for the past year.

SEATTLE (AP) — Health officials say a COVID-19 variant identified in Brazil has been detected in Washington state. Public Health – Seattle & King County announced Thursday that the UW Medicine Virology Lab detected the presence of the P.1 variant in a COVID-19 King County test sample. All three COVID-19 variants, including those first identified in the UK and in South Africa, now have been detected in Washington state. Researchers believe those variants of COVID-19 may spread more easily. Officials urge people to continue measures such as physical distancing and mask wearing to limit COVID-19 spread.

SEATTLE (AP) — The Washington state Supreme Court has overturned the automatic life-without-parole sentences given to two men for murders committed when they were 19 and 20, saying they were too young for such sentences to apply. The ruling appears to make Washington the first state to ban mandatory life-without-parole terms for offenders who, while over 18 and legally considered adults, might remain in adolescence from a brain-development standpoint. Kurtis Monschke and Dwayne Bartholomew were convicted in separate cases of aggravated first-degree murder decades ago. Under Washington law, the only possible punishment at the time was the death penalty or life without release; the state Supreme Court struck down the death penalty in 2018.