Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

UNDATED (AP) — Devin Booker returned from the knee injury that kept him out of the All-Star Game to score 35 points and the Phoenix Suns beat the Portland Trail Blazers 127-121 on Thursday night for their fifth straight victory. Chris Paul added 19 points for Phoenix, and Mikal Bridges scored 16 of his 18 points in the first half. Second in the NBA behind the Utah Jazz, the Suns have won 14 of their last 16 games. Damian Lillard had 30 points for Portland, and Enes Kanter added 16 points and 11 rebounds. They had won three in a row.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LJ Figueroa scored a season-high 21 points, Will Richardson had 17 points, seven rebounds and nine assists and top-seeded Oregon eased into the semifinals with a 91-73 victory over Arizona State on Thursday in the Pac-12 Conference tournament. Oregon did not miss consecutive shots in the final 15 minutes of the game until the 1:30 mark when it was in front 60-35. The Ducks made six straight for a 41-23 lead and seven consecutive to go up 54-33. Eugene Omoruyi had 15 points and six rebounds for Oregon. Alonzo Verge Jr. led Arizona State with 28 points and eight rebounds.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Warith Alatishe scored a career-high 22 points with 10 rebounds, Ethan Thompson scored all 18 of his points after halftime and Oregon State rallied from a 16-point deficit to beat UCLA 83-79 in overtime in the Pac-12 Conference Tournament. Oregon State will play regular-season champion Oregon on Friday in the semifinals. Jarod Lucas finished with 17 points and made five 3-pointers for Oregon State. Jules Bernard had with 19 points and 10 rebounds to lead UCLA (17-9), which lost its fourth straight game.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Tyler Robertson had 18 points off the bench to lift Eastern Washington to a 66-60 win over Northern Arizona in the Big Sky Conference Tournament quarterfinals. Luke Avdalovic led the Lumberjacks on Thursday with 12 points.