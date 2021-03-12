Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

GUNS IN SCHOOL

House OKs bill allowing some workers to carry guns at school

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho House has approved a measure allowing certain school employees to carry concealed guns at school. The House voted 52-18 on Thursday to approve the measure giving the OK to school workers with enhanced concealed-carry permits to bring weapons onto school grounds whether or not local school boards approve. Backers say the measure is needed to protect school children. Backers also say bringing guns onto school grounds is protected under the Second Amendment. Opponents say the requirements for obtaining an enhanced concealed-carry permit are minimal and aren’t rigorous enough to allow someone to carry a gun around children.

IDAHO-DRUG AMENDMENT

Idaho lawmakers want to make legalizing drugs more difficult

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A proposed constitutional amendment that would prevent the legalization of marijuana and other drugs without the approval of two-thirds of the Idaho Legislature moved forward on Thursday. The House State Affairs Committee voted 10-4 to send the resolution to the full House. Backers say the state Constitution needs to be changed because neighboring states have approved marijuana use, and it could happen in Idaho. Those opposed say medical marijuana is needed for residents suffering from chronic or terminal illnesses. The measure would have to pass the House and Senate with a two-thirds majority before going to voters in November 2022.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IDAHO PROM

Rural Idaho parents plan private prom despite pandemic

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A rural Idaho high school isn’t hosting a prom this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, but a group of parents planned to throw their own — promoting it with the tagline, “A Little Party Never Killed Nobody.” Chanall Astle, the parent of a Melba Junior-Senior High School student and one of the organizers, wouldn’t tell the Idaho Statesman on Wednesday if the prom was still scheduled. She said the tagline was in reference to “The Great Gatsby” prom theme. She pulled the prom announcement from Facebook after school district officials called. State guidelines restrict gatherings to 50 or fewer people.

AP-US-POWERBALL-IDAHO

Idaho ends Powerball in state, fearing foreign participation

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho lawmakers fearing foreign participation in the Powerball lottery have killed legislation that would have allowed the game with huge jackpots to continue beyond August in the state after a run of more than 30 years. The move came after Idaho Lottery officials sought a change in state law because Powerball is expanding to include Australia in 2021 and Britain in 2022. But current Idaho law only allows lotteries in the state that are played by people in the U.S. and Canada. Republican Rep. Heather Scott worried that when Australia joins Powerball, the country’s leaders might use revenue generated from state coffers to back causes she opposes, like gun control.

FEDERALISM-IDAHO

Idaho lawmakers plan veto power over federal government

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Legislation intended to give Idaho lawmakers veto power over federal government actions and federal court decisions has been introduced. The House State Affairs Committee on Wednesday approved the legislation brought forward by Republican Rep. Sage Dixon. The legislation allows any member of the Republican-dominated House or Senate to make a complaint, potentially leading to a public hearing by the Committee on Federalism, which Dixon co-chairs. If the committee finds the federal action is outside what it considers federal authority, lawmakers could create and pass legislation backers of the bill say will make the federal action or court ruling “null and void.”

HIT AND RUN-FATAL

Police find person of interest in Caldwell fatal hit-and-run

MERIDIAN, Idaho (AP) — Officials with the Idaho State Police say they’ve located a person of interest in connection with a hit-and-run accident in Caldwell that killed a pedestrian. The agency didn’t release the name of the person of interest or any additional details Wednesday morning, other than to thank members of the public for helping in the investigation. Twenty-three-year-old Derek Maxwell of Caldwell was hit and killed late Monday night. At the time, the Idaho State Police said the vehicle was possibly a dark blue or black Ford Explorer or Expedition from the mid-2000s. The driver of the vehicle reportedly fled the scene after the collision. The case remains under investigation.