Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND POLICE-FUNDING

Portland mayor seeks $2 million to stem rampant gun violence

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The mayor of Portland, Oregon, announced he would seek $2 million in one-time funding for police, other agencies and outreach programs to try to stem rampant gun violence in the city. The move by Mayor Ted Wheeler represents an about-face after city leaders in June voted to cut nearly $16 million from the police budget, reductions that included the elimination of a gun violence reduction unit. The cuts came amid racial justice protests following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Portland has seen a spike in violence. So far this year, there have been 20 homicides, most the result of shootings.

OBIT-PALAU

International evangelical pastor Luis Palau dies at 86

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Evangelical pastor Luis Palau, who was born in Argentina and went on to work with Billy Graham before establishing his own international ministry, has died. The 86-year-old died Thursday at his home in Portland, Oregon. He announced in January 2018 that he had been diagnosed with terminal lung cancer. Palau moved to Oregon as a young man to attend Bible school and went on to found a sprawling ministry that reached millions worldwide, particularly in Spanish-speaking countries. He authored 50 books and held evangelical “festivals” that were his modern-day take on the more traditional crusades that boosted his mentor and idol to fame.

AP-US-COLD-CASE-ARREST-NEW-CHARGES

Oregon man charged in 2 killings that were 2 decades apart

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A Portland, Oregon, man has pleaded not guilty to murder and other charges in the deaths of two men who disappeared 20 years apart. Christopher Lovrien was arrested in May in the 1999 disappearance of Mark Dribin after investigators said they identified him using DNA from a then-unknown suspect found in Dribin’s home. Authorities say while searching Lovrien’s home, they found the dismembered remains of another missing man, Kenneth Griffin. Authorities want the public’s help identifying other possible victims who went missing between the summer of 2019 and last May while living under an Interstate 205 bridge.

EARTHQUAKE EARLY WARNING SYSTEM

With ‘big one’ coming, quake alert system launches in Oregon

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — An early warning system for earthquakes has launched in Oregon on the 10th anniversary of the devastating quake and tsunami in Japan. California already has the system, and Washington state joins it in May to complete coverage of the West Coast. It’s particularly important in the Pacific Northwest because experts say the “big one” is coming. The ShakeAlert system is operated by the U.S. Geological Survey uses seismographic sensors to detect significant earthquakes quickly so alerts reach smartphones and people can seek cover before the shaking starts. Earthquakes in the zone extending from the ocean off Northern California to Canada’s Vancouver Island are among the world’s biggest.

AP-US-OREGON-POLICE-KILLING-SETTLEMENT

Portland pays $2.1 million in police shooting of Black teen

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland, Oregon, will pay more than $2 million to settle a wrongful death lawsuit arising from the police killing of a Black teenager in 2017. City commissioners apologized to 17-year-old Quanice Hayes’ family on Wednesday before approving the settlement. A Multnomah County grand jury found no criminal wrongdoing by the officer who killed Hayes on Feb. 9, 2017. Police were investigating an armed robbery when they discovered Hayes in front of a home and ordered him to keep his hands up. Officer Andrew Hearst fired three shots when Hayes appeared to reach toward his waistband. A fake gun was found nearby.

HOMICIDE SUSPECT ID’D

Police release name of murder suspect killed in Reedsport

REEDSPORT, Ore. (AP) — A man accused of killing a 70-year-old garden caretaker in Springfield has been identified after he died in a standoff on Tuesday. Springfield police said Thursday that David Ruozi Jr. was killed after hours of attempts at negotiation. Springfield police had been searching for Ruozi along coast towns in previous days in connection to Richard Marshall’s murder. Ruozi refused to cooperate with officers and was armed when police found him, police said. Police didn’t specify what kind of weapon he had. Police say negotiations to deescalate the situation failed and Ruozi was pronounced dead after a shooting involving officers. Police didn’t say what exactly happened before the shooting or who shot Ruozi. An investigation continues.

WASHINGTON LEGISLATURE-POLICE REFORM

Lawmakers in Olympia on verge of major policing overhaul

SEATTLE (AP) — Lawmakers are on the cusp of overhauling policing and police accountability in Washington state, acting with unusual urgency to curb bad behavior by officers following last year’s turbulent protests for racial justice. As this week’s deadline for passing bills out of each house of the Legislature elapsed, most of the key bills had been approved and now move on for consideration by the alternate house, with hearings set to begin as soon as Thursday. The bills include measures limiting the use of tactics like neck restraints and creating an independent office to investigate police use of deadly force. Officers would be required to intervene if they see a colleague using excessive force and to exercise reasonable care in using force.

CREDIT CARD SKIMMER

Credit card skimmer sentenced to 4 years in prison

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A 35-year-old man described as “an experienced credit card skimmer” has been sentenced to four years in federal prison for bank fraud. Federal officials say the case started in 2018 in New York City when Ciprian Simion was arrested for using fake ATM cards and pins to withdraw cash. Investigators later found about 100 forged debit cards and three forgery devices. Simion moved to Oregon. In 2019, Simion and another man put a credit card skimmer on a Rivermark Community Credit Union ATM in Newberg and other sites. They made fake credit and debit cards to withdraw cash but were caught.