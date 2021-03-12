Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

MURDERS-SENTENCING

Mukilteo woman sentenced for concealing evidence in murders

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — A Snohomish County judge has ordered a Mukilteo woman to serve a year in prison for helping conceal evidence in a pair of torture murders in 2018. Anika St. Mary was the final defendant charged in the killings of Mohamed Adan and Ezekiel Kelly. St. Mary helped clean blood from the back of a Saturn sedan, where both young men were tortured in separate abductions hours apart. St. Mary’s then-boyfriend, Hassani Hassani pleaded guilty to murder and kidnapping. A judge sentenced him to 35 years behind bars. His friend Anthony Hernandez-Cano is serving a life sentence for two counts of aggravated murder.

BED BUGS-SUBMARINE

Navy works to quell bed bug infestation on elite submarine

BREMERTON, Wash. (AP) — The USS Connecticut, one of the most elite submarines in the Navy, is beset with a bed bug infestation. A Navy spokesperson says efforts to quell the infestation on board the vessel, moored at Naval Base Kitsap-Bremerton, are ongoing. Navy entomologists found the insects in the perforated bulkheads between bunks on board the Seawolf-class submarine, which carries a crew of more than 100 men. The Navy says the bed bugs were only discovered recently. But several family members of sailors told the Kitsap Sun they believe the infestation has been a problem for the past year.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-BRAZIL VARIANT

First case of Brazil COVID-19 variant found in Washington

SEATTLE (AP) — Health officials say a COVID-19 variant identified in Brazil has been detected in Washington state. Public Health – Seattle & King County announced Thursday that the UW Medicine Virology Lab detected the presence of the P.1 variant in a COVID-19 King County test sample. All three COVID-19 variants, including those first identified in the UK and in South Africa, now have been detected in Washington state. Researchers believe those variants of COVID-19 may spread more easily. Officials urge people to continue measures such as physical distancing and mask wearing to limit COVID-19 spread.

WASHINGTON SUPREME COURT-LIFE SENTENCES

Court overturns automatic life sentences for young killers

SEATTLE (AP) — The Washington state Supreme Court has overturned the automatic life-without-parole sentences given to two men for murders committed when they were 19 and 20, saying they were too young for such sentences to apply. The ruling appears to make Washington the first state to ban mandatory life-without-parole terms for offenders who, while over 18 and legally considered adults, might remain in adolescence from a brain-development standpoint. Kurtis Monschke and Dwayne Bartholomew were convicted in separate cases of aggravated first-degree murder decades ago. Under Washington law, the only possible punishment at the time was the death penalty or life without release; the state Supreme Court struck down the death penalty in 2018.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON

Limited number of fans to soon return to Washington stadiums

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Mariners, Seattle Sounders and OL Reign will soon be able to welcome a limited number of fans to the stadium when they open their seasons. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced a 25% limit on seating capacity for spectators as the state prepares to move into a third phase of a COVID-19 economic reopening plan. The expanded capacity also applies to high school sports, motorsports, rodeos and other similar outdoor events that have permanent seating. Expanded capacity for high school and youth sports will start March 18, while the remainder will take effect on March 22, when all of the state’s 39 counties will move to a newly created Phase 3. Under this newest phase, all indoor spaces _ including indoor dining at restaurants _ can increase capacity from 25% to 50%.

WASHINGTON LEGISLATURE-TAX CREDIT

House OKs bill expanding tax credit for low-income families

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — A bill that would expand a tax credit for the state’s low-income workers and families passed the House earlier this week, with an amendment that would ensure the exemption is available to eligible taxpayers for the first time. The bill passed the Democratic-led chamber Tuesday on a bipartisan 94-2 vote and now heads to the Senate for consideration. The state tax exemption was created in 2008, but has never been funded. It is modeled in part after the federal Earned Income Tax Credit for low-income individuals and families and uses income qualifications from that program and is meant to offset the state sales tax. The aim is to help residents who end up paying a disproportionate amount of their income in taxes.

WASHINGTON LEGISLATURE-POLICE REFORM

Lawmakers in Olympia on verge of major policing overhaul

SEATTLE (AP) — Lawmakers are on the cusp of overhauling policing and police accountability in Washington state, acting with unusual urgency to curb bad behavior by officers following last year’s turbulent protests for racial justice. As this week’s deadline for passing bills out of each house of the Legislature elapsed, most of the key bills had been approved and now move on for consideration by the alternate house, with hearings set to begin as soon as Thursday. The bills include measures limiting the use of tactics like neck restraints and creating an independent office to investigate police use of deadly force. Officers would be required to intervene if they see a colleague using excessive force and to exercise reasonable care in using force.

EARTHQUAKE EARLY WARNING SYSTEM

With ‘big one’ coming, quake alert system launches in Oregon

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — An early warning system for earthquakes has launched in Oregon on the 10th anniversary of the devastating quake and tsunami in Japan. California already has the system, and Washington state joins it in May to complete coverage of the West Coast. It’s particularly important in the Pacific Northwest because experts say the “big one” is coming. The ShakeAlert system is operated by the U.S. Geological Survey uses seismographic sensors to detect significant earthquakes quickly so alerts reach smartphones and people can seek cover before the shaking starts. Earthquakes in the zone extending from the ocean off Northern California to Canada’s Vancouver Island are among the world’s biggest.

CAPITOL RIOT-POLICE IDS

Records ID’ing Seattle officers in DC Jan. 6 can be released

SEATTLE (AP) — A King County judge has denied a request that would stop the City of Seattle from disclosing records that would identify six Seattle police officers who participated in the Jan. 6 pro-Trump rally in Washington, D.C. The Seattle Times reports Superior Court Judge Sandra Widlan said Wednesday that the officers’ privacy arguments to prevent disclosure had failed because the officers traveled to Washington, D.C., and participated in a very public and publicized event. Widlan’s ruling essentially means the city can release records that identify the officers but the judge agreed to extend by seven days a temporary restraining order that prevents the disclosure while allowing the officers to seek an appeal.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-STATE PARKS

Washington state parks to start reopening later this month

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington state parks has announced that many group camps, day-use rental shelters, interpretive centers and historic facilities will start opening later this month. The Seattle Times reports with the state moving toward further reopening under Gov. Jay Inslee’s coronavirus recovery plans, nearly 55 group camps in 52 state parks will open March 22. These normally open in March. The remaining group camps will open when they normally open for the season. Additionally, 88 day-use shelters in 57 state parks will reopen March 22, or at the regularly scheduled time they reopen for the season. Occupancy at group camps and day-use shelters will be limited to 15 people total from two different households.