Oregon Digest Advisory

VIRUS OUTBREAK OREGON

PORTLAND, Ore. — Following President Joe Biden’s direction that states must make the COVID-19 vaccine available to all adults by May 1, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said on Friday said while that is welcome news she will not change the state’s current eligibility timeline until weekly shipment allocations increase. By Sara Cline. SENT: 400 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK GOVERNORS

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Governors largely cheered President Joe Biden’s declaration that all adults should be eligible for coronavirus vaccinations by May 1, but the goal will require a shift for states that have been methodical in how they roll out the shots. By Kathleen Ronayne. SENT: 690 words. With AP photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK VACCINE PROGRAMS

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon made national headlines when it placed teachers ahead of its oldest residents in the line for a scarce supply of COVID-19 vaccine and then again when a committee advising the governor on vaccine equity flirted with making race a determinant for when a person could get inoculated. By Sara Cline and Gillian Flaccus. SENT: 710 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK WASHINGTON SCHOOLS

OLYMPIA, Wash. — All public schools in Washington will be required to offer students an in-person learning option starting next month — with school districts having to meet an average of at least 30% weekly in-class instruction by April 19 — under an emergency proclamation Gov. Jay Inslee said he will sign next week. By Rachel La Corte. SENT: 690 words. With AP photos.

IN BRIEF

TEEN MURDER SENTENCE: Teen who killed man in drug deal robbery gets 18 years.

PORTLAND PROTESTS: Tear gas used after rowdy protests at Portland courthouse.

WILDFIRES PRISON SENTENCES: Gov. mulls early release for inmates who fought wildfires.

