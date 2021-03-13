Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland police detained a crowd of at least 100 protesters Friday night at a demonstration, halting the march minutes after it started. The Oregonian/Oregonlive.com said the mass detainment shortly after 9 p.m in the Pearl District appeared to an example of kettling, a police tactic of surrounding a crowd and containing people within a perimeter. In a tweet and at the scene, police said they were detaining everyone within the boundary for the “investigation of a crime.” Portland has been the site of frequent protests, many involving violent clashes between officers and demonstrators, ever since the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May. Over the summer, there were demonstrations for more than 100 straight days.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Following President Joe Biden’s direction that states must make the COVID-19 vaccine available to all adults by May 1, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown says that while that is welcome news, she will not change the state’s current eligibility timeline until weekly shipment allocations increase. Currently in Oregon, those who can receive the vaccine include health care workers, first responders, teachers and residents over age 65.People who are 45 or older with a pre-existing condition, seasonal and migrant farmworkers, food processors, the homeless and those affected by last summer’s wildfires are scheduled to become eligible on March 29.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon has begun a pilot program that allows some federally qualified health centers to offer COVID-19 vaccinations to anyone they serve, even if that patient does not fall into any currently eligible categories. These centers must still prioritize patients who are currently eligible under Oregon rules, but the pilot program gives health care providers for the most at-risk populations more latitude and resolves a conflict between federal and state priorities on vaccine equity. The Oregon Health Authority says the aim is to reach populations most affected by COVID-19 quickly. The centers, which serve vulnerable populations such as farmworkers, are petitioning Washington to do the same.

BEND, Ore. (AP) — A Redmond man is suspected of sexually abusing two children over 11 years. The Bulletin reports Shane Kimball was arraigned Friday on 35 criminal counts related to the alleged sexual abuse from April 2006 to July 2017. He’s being held without bail at the Deschutes County jail. It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer. Kimball is charged with nine counts of first-degree sodomy, eight counts of rape, 13 counts of sexual abuse, four of second-degree sodomy and one of strangulation. He has a plea hearing set for April 2.