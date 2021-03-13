Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 7:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland police detained a crowd of at least 100 protesters Friday night at a demonstration, halting the march minutes after it started. The Oregonian/Oregonlive.com said the mass detainment shortly after 9 p.m in the Pearl District appeared to an example of kettling, a police tactic of surrounding a crowd and containing people within a perimeter. In a tweet and at the scene, police said they were detaining everyone within the boundary for the “investigation of a crime.” Portland has been the site of frequent protests, many involving violent clashes between officers and demonstrators, ever since the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May. Over the summer, there were demonstrations for more than 100 straight days.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee says he will sign an emergency proclamation next week that requires all public schools to offer students an in-person learning option starting next month. The order allows for a staggered start, with all kindergarten to sixth grade students being provided with an opportunity for a hybrid of remote and in-person learning by April 5, followed by all other K-12 students by April 19. School districts will have to meet an average of at least 30% weekly in-class instruction by April 19 and students must be offered no fewer than two days of of on-campus, in-person instruction per week.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon has begun a pilot program that allows some federally qualified health centers to offer COVID-19 vaccinations to anyone they serve, even if that patient does not fall into any currently eligible categories. These centers must still prioritize patients who are currently eligible under Oregon rules, but the pilot program gives health care providers for the most at-risk populations more latitude and resolves a conflict between federal and state priorities on vaccine equity. The Oregon Health Authority says the aim is to reach populations most affected by COVID-19 quickly. The centers, which serve vulnerable populations such as farmworkers, are petitioning Washington to do the same.

SEATTLE (AP) — Relatives of Black males who have been shot and killed by law enforcment officers called Friday for the resignation of King County Sheriff Mitzi Johanknecht for what they say is “her failure to treat racism with the seriousness it requires in her position.” The group, which asked King County Executive Dow Constantine and the Metropolitan King County Council to support its demand, also called for the firing of sheriff’s Capt. Todd Miller, who was leading a sting in which a fatal shooting occurred. Johanknecht said she will not resign. A Sheriff’s Office spokesman told The Associated Press that Miller would not be commenting Friday.