Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Washington State University has reached a deal for the naming rights to the playing field at Martin Stadium that will guarantee the school at least $11 million. The Washington State Board of Regents approved the 10-year agreement with Gesa Credit Union. The Cougars’ home football field will now be known as Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. The new revenue stream for Washington State athletics will boost a department budget that is facing a deficit of more than $30 million.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Ethan Thompson scored 16 points, Rodrigue Andela added 13 and Oregon State withstood a late rally to beat top-seeded Oregon 75-64 in Pac-12 Tournament semifinals. The fifth-seeded Beavers reached the conference semifinals for the first time since 2012 and dominated early, building a 19-point lead by the midpoint of the second half. The Ducks stormed back, going on a 15-3 run to pull within 61-56 with 4 1/2 minutes left. Oregon State’s Jarod Lucas hit a 3-pointer to stop the run and the Beavers quickly pushed the lead back to 12. Oregon State is in the Pac-12 title game for the first time since 1988.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The challenge of balancing the present and the future is nothing new for Major League Baseball teams. They’re particularly careful with young star pitchers, often limiting innings to keep them healthy. The calculus might be even tougher in 2021 because pitchers are coming off a much smaller workload during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. Most pitchers threw 60 to 80 innings last season but will now ramp up to 180 to 200 in a full season. Teams are considering several strategies to mitigate risk, including six-man rotations.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Jacob Groves scored a career-high 21 points as Eastern Washington routed Montana 78-50 in the semifinals of the Big Sky Conference Tournament. The second-seeded Eagles will meet No. 5 seed Montana State in Saturday’s championship game. Groves hit 10 of 13 shots in 27 minutes. Tanner Groves added 18 points for Eastern Washington (15-7). Kim Aiken Jr. added 8 points and 10 rebounds. The Eagles shot 56% for the game. Eastern Washington dominated the first half and led 44-15 at halftime, holding Montana to a season-low 15 points on 6-for-28 shooting. Cameron Parker had 15 points for the Grizzlies.