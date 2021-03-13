ID Lottery

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ These Idaho lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Idaho Cash

09-10-31-34-40

(nine, ten, thirty-one, thirty-four, forty)

Estimated jackpot: $299,000

Lotto America

07-30-40-49-50, Star Ball: 10, ASB: 5

(seven, thirty, forty, forty-nine, fifty; Star Ball: ten; ASB: five)

Estimated jackpot: $3.69 million

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $93 million

Pick 3 Day

4-2-6

(four, two, six)

Pick 3 Night

6-6-6

(six, six, six)

Pick 4 Day

8-1-0-0

(eight, one, zero, zero)

Pick 4 Night

2-1-8-6

(two, one, eight, six)

Powerball

05-11-51-56-61, Powerball: 2, Power Play: 2

(five, eleven, fifty-one, fifty-six, sixty-one; Powerball: two; Power Play: two)

Weekly Grand

13-14-18-22-32

(thirteen, fourteen, eighteen, twenty-two, thirty-two)