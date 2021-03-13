ID Lottery
BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ These Idaho lotteries were drawn Saturday:Idaho Cash
09-10-31-34-40
(nine, ten, thirty-one, thirty-four, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $299,000Lotto America
07-30-40-49-50, Star Ball: 10, ASB: 5
(seven, thirty, forty, forty-nine, fifty; Star Ball: ten; ASB: five)
Estimated jackpot: $3.69 millionMega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $93 millionPick 3 Day
4-2-6
(four, two, six)Pick 3 Night
6-6-6
(six, six, six)Pick 4 Day
8-1-0-0
(eight, one, zero, zero)Pick 4 Night
2-1-8-6
(two, one, eight, six)Powerball
05-11-51-56-61, Powerball: 2, Power Play: 2
(five, eleven, fifty-one, fifty-six, sixty-one; Powerball: two; Power Play: two)Weekly Grand
13-14-18-22-32
(thirteen, fourteen, eighteen, twenty-two, thirty-two)
Comments