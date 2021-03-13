Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

IDAHO POWER STRUGGLE

Senate passes legislation to trim Idaho governor’s powers

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The first significant piece of legislation aimed at trimming an Idaho governor’s powers during declared emergencies while increasing the Legislature’s power has cleared the Senate and is headed to the House. The Senate voted 27-7 on Friday to approve the measure that targets emergency powers during human-made events, such as a terrorist attack. A companion House bill targets a governor’s authority during natural disasters. Lawmakers say the coronavirus pandemic showed that the state’s current system is a relic from the Cold War that concentrates too much power in the executive branch.

ALTERCATION SHOOTING-SENTENCE

Montana man found not guilty of attempted murder in shooting

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho (AP) — Prosecutors say a Montana man accused of a shooting during an altercation on July Fourth was found guilty of three counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer. The Coeur d’Alene Press reported Thursday that a jury convicted 20-year-old Tyler Rambo. Rambo was, however, found not guilty of second-degree attempted murder and aggravated assault. Prosecutors said Rambo, who was 18 at the time of the shooting, attempted to shoot a man during a fight and pointed the gun at someone else before shooting at and fleeing from law enforcement. Prosecutors said the shooting stemmed from an altercation a week before when Rambo met the man he shot at a house party in Spokane and they fought. Rambo could face up to 10 years in prison.

IDAHO LAWMAKER-COVID-19

First-term Idaho Republican lawmaker out with COVID-19

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Republican Rep. Bruce Skaug says he received a positive COVID-19 test Friday morning. The first-term lawmaker from Nampa in southwestern Idaho says he believes he caught the coronavirus from a family member and not at the Statehouse. Skaug says his last day at the Statehouse was Wednesday after the family member started experiencing symptoms. Skaug says he couldn’t get tested until Thursday morning. He says he has mild symptoms that are similar to allergies he says he gets each spring. An attorney in his law firm, Matthew Andrew, is filling in for him.

FETAL HEARTBEAT BILL

New ‘heartbeat’ abortion ban bill introduced in Idaho Senate

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Lawmakers on a Senate panel have introduced a new version of legislation that would outlaw abortions in Idaho after fetal heartbeats are detected. The Senate State Affairs Committee on Friday approved the measure that boosts to a felony the penalty for performing an abortion in those cases. The bill would require doctors before performing abortions to try to detect fetal heartbeats. If they are found, abortions would be prohibited except if a woman’s life is in danger or if the pregnancy is due to rape or incest. Similar bills have passed in about a dozen states but are tied up in courts.

GUNS IN SCHOOL

House OKs bill allowing some workers to carry guns at school

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho House has approved a measure allowing certain school employees to carry concealed guns at school. The House voted 52-18 on Thursday to approve the measure giving the OK to school workers with enhanced concealed-carry permits to bring weapons onto school grounds whether or not local school boards approve. Backers say the measure is needed to protect school children. Backers also say bringing guns onto school grounds is protected under the Second Amendment. Opponents say the requirements for obtaining an enhanced concealed-carry permit are minimal and aren’t rigorous enough to allow someone to carry a gun around children.

LAS VEGAS-RENO BUS ROUTE

New Reno to Las Vegas bus route connects rural areas too

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The state Department of Transportation and a private transit operator are launching new bus service to connect rural and urban areas in Nevada, including a daily route from Reno to Las Vegas with several stops in smaller towns along the way. The new Reno-Las Vegas route operated by Salt Lake Express begins service on Monday. It will includes stops in Fallon, Fernley, Hawthorne, Tonopah, Beatty and Pahrump. NDOT announced on Friday. Routes also will be offered between Elko and Salt Lake City and Twin Falls, Idaho. NDOT says the routes are projected to serve as many as 18,250 trips during the first year.