Saturday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Auburn 32, Todd Beamer 13
Bothell 32, Woodinville 6
Castle Rock 66, Fort Vancouver 12
Eatonville 66, Fife 28
Forks 30, Rainier 16
Garfield 28, Seattle Prep 0
Hockinson 14, Ridgefield 7
Kentridge 21, Decatur 7
Klahowya 40, Port Townsend 6
Mary Knight 67, Clallam Bay 0
Okanogan 48, Wahluke 6
Olympic 21, Sequim 12
Pasco 30, East Valley (Yakima) 7
Port Angeles 40, Kingston 7
River View 20, Tri-Cities Prep 19
Selkirk 50, Springdale 13
Shadle Park 21, Othello 18
Skyline 41, Issaquah 0
Tumwater 41, W. F. West 0
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments