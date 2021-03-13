Skip to Content
Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Auburn 32, Todd Beamer 13

Bothell 32, Woodinville 6

Castle Rock 66, Fort Vancouver 12

Eatonville 66, Fife 28

Forks 30, Rainier 16

Garfield 28, Seattle Prep 0

Hockinson 14, Ridgefield 7

Kentridge 21, Decatur 7

Klahowya 40, Port Townsend 6

Mary Knight 67, Clallam Bay 0

Okanogan 48, Wahluke 6

Olympic 21, Sequim 12

Pasco 30, East Valley (Yakima) 7

Port Angeles 40, Kingston 7

River View 20, Tri-Cities Prep 19

Selkirk 50, Springdale 13

Shadle Park 21, Othello 18

Skyline 41, Issaquah 0

Tumwater 41, W. F. West 0

