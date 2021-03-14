Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 7:40 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The first significant piece of legislation aimed at trimming an Idaho governor’s powers during declared emergencies while increasing the Legislature’s power has cleared the Senate and is headed to the House. The Senate voted 27-7 on Friday to approve the measure that targets emergency powers during human-made events, such as a terrorist attack. A companion House bill targets a governor’s authority during natural disasters. Lawmakers say the coronavirus pandemic showed that the state’s current system is a relic from the Cold War that concentrates too much power in the executive branch.

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho (AP) — Prosecutors say a Montana man accused of a shooting during an altercation on July Fourth was found guilty of three counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer. The Coeur d’Alene Press reported Thursday that a jury convicted 20-year-old Tyler Rambo. Rambo was, however, found not guilty of second-degree attempted murder and aggravated assault. Prosecutors said Rambo, who was 18 at the time of the shooting, attempted to shoot a man during a fight and pointed the gun at someone else before shooting at and fleeing from law enforcement. Prosecutors said the shooting stemmed from an altercation a week before when Rambo met the man he shot at a house party in Spokane and they fought. Rambo could face up to 10 years in prison.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Republican Rep. Bruce Skaug says he received a positive COVID-19 test Friday morning. The first-term lawmaker from Nampa in southwestern Idaho says he believes he caught the coronavirus from a family member and not at the Statehouse. Skaug says his last day at the Statehouse was Wednesday after the family member started experiencing symptoms. Skaug says he couldn’t get tested until Thursday morning. He says he has mild symptoms that are similar to allergies he says he gets each spring. An attorney in his law firm, Matthew Andrew, is filling in for him.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Lawmakers on a Senate panel have introduced a new version of legislation that would outlaw abortions in Idaho after fetal heartbeats are detected. The Senate State Affairs Committee on Friday approved the measure that boosts to a felony the penalty for performing an abortion in those cases. The bill would require doctors before performing abortions to try to detect fetal heartbeats. If they are found, abortions would be prohibited except if a woman’s life is in danger or if the pregnancy is due to rape or incest. Similar bills have passed in about a dozen states but are tied up in courts.