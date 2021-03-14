Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Maurice Calloo gave Oregon State an unexpected lift with 15 points and the Beavers won their first conference tournament title, holding off No. 23 Colorado 70-68 in the Pac-12 championship game. Needing to win three games in three days to end a five-year NCAA Tournament drought, the Beavers built confidence with each step along The Strip. Oregon State opened its first conference title game in 33 years with a flurry of 3-pointers and withstood a late push by Colorado to become the first team to win the conference title after being picked to finish last.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Carmelo Anthony scored 26 points and Damian Lillard added 25 points and 10 assists as the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 125-121. Enes Kanter had 20 points and 11 rebounds for Portland. Karl-Anthony Towns led Minnesota with 34 points and 10 boards, while rookie Anthony Edwards scored 21. The Timberwolves have lost 14 of 16 and are 1-6 under new coach Chris Finch.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Jacob Groves had 15 points, Tanner Groves added 14 points and 14 rebounds, and Eastern Washington earned its third NCAA Tournament bid in program history and first since 2015 with a 65-55 win over Montana State in the Big Sky Conference Tournament championship game. The No. 2 seed Eagles opened the game with a 20-3 lead, making eight of their first 12 shots while the No. 5 seed Bobcats made one of their first nine shots. Eastern Washington had its largest lead at 29-9. Abdul Mohamed had 15 points and eight rebounds, and Jubrile Belo had 12 points and 10 rebounds for Montana State.

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Eric Barriere threw a career-high five touchdowns and his 6-yard touchdown pass to Andrew Boston with 25 seconds left capped Eastern Washington’s 46-42 comeback win over Idaho State. Barriere also set a career high with 455 yards passing in 34 completions. Trailing 42-31, Barriere found a wide open Blake Gobel in the back of the end zone with 5:50 remaining. Barriere found Boston on the two-point conversion to reduce the deficit to 42-39. The Eagles defense, which surrendered 502 total yards to the Bengals, stepped up and forced a three-and-out to get the ball back. Tyler Vander Waal threw for a career-high 409 yards and two touchdowns and ran for two more for Idaho State.