Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND PROTEST

Portland police: Detained protesters had bear spray, hammers

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police in Portland, Oregon, say they found a crowbar, hammers, bear spray and firearms after they corralled a group of about 100 protesters. In a news release Saturday, the police bureau said officers surrounded the protesters about 15 minutes after the march began Friday night because some began smashing windows. Portland has been the site of frequent protests, many involving violent clashes between officers and demonstrators, ever since the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May. Over the summer, there were demonstrations for more than 100 straight days.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Oregon Gov. not changing vaccine eligibility timeline yet

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Following President Joe Biden’s direction that states must make the COVID-19 vaccine available to all adults by May 1, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown says that while that is welcome news, she will not change the state’s current eligibility timeline until weekly shipment allocations increase. Currently in Oregon, those who can receive the vaccine include health care workers, first responders, teachers and residents over age 65.People who are 45 or older with a pre-existing condition, seasonal and migrant farmworkers, food processors, the homeless and those affected by last summer’s wildfires are scheduled to become eligible on March 29.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-VACCINE PROGRAMS

Under new program, some Oregon centers can vaccinate anyone

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon has begun a pilot program that allows some federally qualified health centers to offer COVID-19 vaccinations to anyone they serve, even if that patient does not fall into any currently eligible categories. These centers must still prioritize patients who are currently eligible under Oregon rules, but the pilot program gives health care providers for the most at-risk populations more latitude and resolves a conflict between federal and state priorities on vaccine equity. The Oregon Health Authority says the aim is to reach populations most affected by COVID-19 quickly. The centers, which serve vulnerable populations such as farmworkers, are petitioning Washington to do the same.

CHILD SEX ABUSE

Central Oregon man accused of child sex abuse

BEND, Ore. (AP) — A Redmond man is suspected of sexually abusing two children over 11 years. The Bulletin reports Shane Kimball was arraigned Friday on 35 criminal counts related to the alleged sexual abuse from April 2006 to July 2017. He’s being held without bail at the Deschutes County jail. It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer. Kimball is charged with nine counts of first-degree sodomy, eight counts of rape, 13 counts of sexual abuse, four of second-degree sodomy and one of strangulation. He has a plea hearing set for April 2.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-GOVERNORS

Governors applaud Biden’s vaccine timeline, but need supply

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Governors are applauding President Joe Biden’s declaration that all adults should be eligible for coronavirus vaccinations by May 1. But the goal will require a shift for states that have been methodical in how they roll out the shots. Governors in Florida and Colorado say they’ll meet the goal ahead of time if they get the necessary supply. California’s health secretary said the state will need to work harder in the coming weeks to ensure the most vulnerable people get vaccines before they have to compete with the general public. Oregon officials say they aren’t planning on changing their timeline.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON SCHOOLS

All Washington students to soon have in-class hybrid option

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee says he will sign an emergency proclamation next week that requires all public schools to offer students an in-person learning option starting next month. The order allows for a staggered start, with all kindergarten to sixth grade students being provided with an opportunity for a hybrid of remote and in-person learning by April 5, followed by all other K-12 students by April 19. School districts will have to meet an average of at least 30% weekly in-class instruction by April 19 and students must be offered no fewer than two days of of on-campus, in-person instruction per week.

TEEN MURDER SENTENCE

Teen who killed man in drug deal robbery gets 18 years

GRESHAM, Ore. (AP) — Prosecutors say a suburban Portland teen has been sentenced to 18 years in prison after pleading guilty in the death of a man in a botched drug deal robbery. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports 19-year-old Jacob Cadle pleaded guilty to manslaughter, robbery with a firearm and attempted assault for the death of 23-year-old Joshua Cermack and the grave wounding of another person. On Dec. 31 2019, investigators found Cermack dead and Christian Stai seriously hurt in a parked pickup truck in Gresham. Police say both were shot multiple times. Authorities arrested Cadle and another man about a week later. Police said the pair had met Cermack and Stai with a plan to rob them of marijuana.

WILDFIRES-PRISON SENTENCES

Gov. mulls early release for inmates who fought wildfires

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Some prisoners who helped fight the destructive Oregon wildfires last year could be released early. KOIN-TV reports Gov. Kate Brown commended adults in custody who “bravely fought these wildfires and helped prevent further destruction and loss of life across the state,” according to the March 5 letter provided to the news outlet. The governor in the letter said these adults in custody should be rewarded and acknowledged for their contribution to this historic firefighting response. Marion and Polk county district attorneys say they’re opposed to the early release of violent offenders who helped fight the fires.