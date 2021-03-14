Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON VACCINES

Seattle mass vaccination site aims for 22,000 shots per day

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle’s new COVID-19 vaccination site aims to administer as many as 22,000 shots per day if supply allows, but it’s starting more modestly. King County Executive Dow Constantine, Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan and Swedish Health Services CEO Guy Hudson welcomed the first patients as the site opened Saturday at the Lumen Field Event Center. Durkan said the site will initially vaccinate around 5,000 people per week, but could eventually handle 150,000 per week if enough vaccine is available. That would make it one of the country’s largest mass vaccination sites. The vaccines are available by appointment only.

PORTLAND PROTEST

Portland police: Detained protesters had bear spray, hammers

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police in Portland, Oregon, say they found a crowbar, hammers, bear spray and firearms after they corralled a group of about 100 protesters. In a news release Saturday, the police bureau said officers surrounded the protesters about 15 minutes after the march began Friday night because some began smashing windows. Portland has been the site of frequent protests, many involving violent clashes between officers and demonstrators, ever since the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May. Over the summer, there were demonstrations for more than 100 straight days.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON SCHOOLS

All Washington students to soon have in-class hybrid option

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee says he will sign an emergency proclamation next week that requires all public schools to offer students an in-person learning option starting next month. The order allows for a staggered start, with all kindergarten to sixth grade students being provided with an opportunity for a hybrid of remote and in-person learning by April 5, followed by all other K-12 students by April 19. School districts will have to meet an average of at least 30% weekly in-class instruction by April 19 and students must be offered no fewer than two days of of on-campus, in-person instruction per week.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-VACCINE PROGRAMS

Under new program, some Oregon centers can vaccinate anyone

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon has begun a pilot program that allows some federally qualified health centers to offer COVID-19 vaccinations to anyone they serve, even if that patient does not fall into any currently eligible categories. These centers must still prioritize patients who are currently eligible under Oregon rules, but the pilot program gives health care providers for the most at-risk populations more latitude and resolves a conflict between federal and state priorities on vaccine equity. The Oregon Health Authority says the aim is to reach populations most affected by COVID-19 quickly. The centers, which serve vulnerable populations such as farmworkers, are petitioning Washington to do the same.

AP-US-SHERIFF’S-RESIGNATION-DEMANDED

Families of Black males killed by police want sheriff out

SEATTLE (AP) — Relatives of Black males who have been shot and killed by law enforcment officers called Friday for the resignation of King County Sheriff Mitzi Johanknecht for what they say is “her failure to treat racism with the seriousness it requires in her position.” The group, which asked King County Executive Dow Constantine and the Metropolitan King County Council to support its demand, also called for the firing of sheriff’s Capt. Todd Miller, who was leading a sting in which a fatal shooting occurred. Johanknecht said she will not resign. A Sheriff’s Office spokesman told The Associated Press that Miller would not be commenting Friday.

FLIGHT DISRUPTED-PASSENGER ARRESTED

Airline passenger accused of refusing mask, then urinating

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado man accused of disrupting an Alaska Airlines flight from Seattle to Denver by refusing to wear a mask and then standing up and urinating in the cabin faces a federal charge of interfering with a flight crew and attendants. The charge carries a maximum term of 20 years in prison and a possible $250,000 fine. Court records say the FBI arrested 24-year-old Landon Grier after the flight landed March 9. The FBI affidavit says Grier swatted at an attendant when she asked him repeatedly to put on his mask. Grier is represented by a federal public defender. They do no comment on pending cases.

LEGISLATURE-FARMWORKER OVERTIME

Measure allowing overtime for farmworkers moves forward

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Agricultural workers in Washington state would become eligible for overtime pay under a bill moving through the Legislature in Olympia.Somewhat surprisingly, the bill enjoys bipartisan support and even has the backing of farm employers who say it will bring a level of certainty to their labor costs. Farmworkers have been exempted from overtime protections since 1938, although some states such as California and New York have extended those protections in recent years.Senate Bill 5172, sponsored by Sen. Curtis King, R-Yakima, was passed Tuesday by the Senate on a 37-12 vote and sent to the House for consideration. The Senate bill grew out of a landmark November decision by the state Supreme Court that granted overtime protections for dairy workers.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-GOVERNORS

Governors applaud Biden’s vaccine timeline, but need supply

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Governors are applauding President Joe Biden’s declaration that all adults should be eligible for coronavirus vaccinations by May 1. But the goal will require a shift for states that have been methodical in how they roll out the shots. Governors in Florida and Colorado say they’ll meet the goal ahead of time if they get the necessary supply. California’s health secretary said the state will need to work harder in the coming weeks to ensure the most vulnerable people get vaccines before they have to compete with the general public. Oregon officials say they aren’t planning on changing their timeline.

INFANT DEATH-ARREST

Seattle woman arrested 23 years after infant found dead

SEATTLE (AP) — Authorities in Seattle have arrested the mother of a newborn found dead in a trash can at a convenience store more than 23 years ago after she was identified using genetic genealogy. The Seattle Times reported that the mother was 27 when the baby was born. Prosecutors are expected to make a charging decision by Tuesday. The infant, known as Baby Boy Doe, was discovered Nov. 20, 1997. The King County medical examiner’s office determined the baby was born alive two days earlier and ruled his death a homicide. Authorities said the woman was found after a genealogist uploaded previously unknown DNA to a public genealogy site.

CRITICIZED ABUSE EXPERT LEAVES HOSPITAL

Criticized child abuse expert leaves Tacoma hospital

BREMERTON, Wash. (AP) — A Tacoma children’s hospital doctor criticized for lacking a key accreditation who was relied upon by law enforcement to charge two fathers with killing their children no longer works at the hospital. In response to a Kitsap Sun inquiry Wednesday about the status of Dr. Elizabeth Woods, the Mary Bridge Children’s hospital confirmed Woods had left her position to pursue opportunities. Further questions from the newspaper weren’t answered. Woods was listed as late as Wednesday on the hospital’s website as the medical director at Mary Bridge Children’s Child Abuse Intervention Department. She had been the subject of a 2020 investigation by NBC News and KING5 that found she lacked key credentials other child abuse experts had.