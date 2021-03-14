WA Lottery

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Sunday:

Daily Game

2-1-6

(two, one, six)

Hit 5

20-27-30-37-38

(twenty, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-seven, thirty-eight)

Keno

08-11-18-20-22-24-34-38-40-41-44-47-48-50-52-59-64-65-74-78

(eight, eleven, eighteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-four, thirty-four, thirty-eight, forty, forty-one, forty-four, forty-seven, forty-eight, fifty, fifty-two, fifty-nine, sixty-four, sixty-five, seventy-four, seventy-eight)

Match 4

06-10-19-23

(six, ten, nineteen, twenty-three)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $93 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $184 million