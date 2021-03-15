BC-WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Our news coverage plans for Washington. If you have questions or suggestions about the report, please call the Seattle bureau at 206-682-1812 or 1-800-552-7694. The West Regional Desk can be reached at (602) 417-2400. A reminder, this information is not for publication or broadcast and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

Washington at 2:50 p.m.

SWITZERLAND US HACKER

GENEVA — Swiss authorities on Monday confirmed a police raid at the home of a Swiss software engineer who took credit for helping to break into a U.S. security-camera company’s online networks, part of what the activist hacker cited as an effort to raise awareness about the dangers of mass surveillance. SENT: 370 words.

SEATTLE PROTESTS ARRESTS

SEATTLE — Seattle police arrested 13 people Saturday night after a march downtown turned destructive. The arrests were for property damage, obstructing a public officer and felony assault, police said Sunday. SENT: 310 words.

RIVER DAM POLLUTION LAWSUIT

TACOMA, Wash. — Environmental groups in Washington state have sued an electric utility company, alleging the company violated the Clean Water Act after turf polluted the Puyallup River during a construction project last year. SENT: 430 words.

JUDGE RACIAL COMMENTS

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Clark County District Court in Southwestern Washington has condemned Judge Darvin Zimmerman and a prominent law firm has called for his resignation for critical comments of a Black man killed by police. SENT: 550 words.

SPORTS

BKL–WNBA 25th SEASON

NEW YORK — The WNBA hopes to be back in home arenas for its 25th season this summer. SENT: 390 words.

BKW WASHINGTON WYNN FIRED

SEATTLE — Washington fired women’s basketball coach Jody Wynn on Monday after four seasons during which the Huskies were among the worst teams in the Pac-12 Conference. SENT: 310 words. With AP photos.

BC-BKC–NCAA-JAYHAWKS’ WORST WEEK

LAWRENCE, Kan. — It began with the resignation of Kansas football coach Les Miles amid allegations of sexual harassment during his time at LSU. It continued days later with the resignation of ahtletic director Jeff Long for his role in the fiasco. SENT: 790 words.

BKC–T25-COLLEGE BKB POLL

Gonzaga opened the season at No. 1. The Bulldogs never let go of that ranking. Now, after a start-to-finish run atop The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll, coach Mark Few’s Bulldogs are focused on trying to become the first unbeaten national champion in more than four decades. SENT: 640 words.

IN BRIEF

OLYMPIA PROTESTS-GUILTY PLEA: Judge sentences man accused of threatening reporters.

BARGE CRASH: Barge crashes into dock in Gig Harbor

VIRUS OUTBREAK PORTLAND SCHOOLS: Tentative agreement for in-person instruction in Portland