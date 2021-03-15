Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police in Portland, Oregon, say they found a crowbar, hammers, bear spray and firearms after they corralled a group of about 100 protesters. In a news release Saturday, the police bureau said officers surrounded the protesters about 15 minutes after the march began Friday night because some began smashing windows. Portland has been the site of frequent protests, many involving violent clashes between officers and demonstrators, ever since the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May. Over the summer, there were demonstrations for more than 100 straight days.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Following President Joe Biden’s direction that states must make the COVID-19 vaccine available to all adults by May 1, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown says that while that is welcome news, she will not change the state’s current eligibility timeline until weekly shipment allocations increase. Currently in Oregon, those who can receive the vaccine include health care workers, first responders, teachers and residents over age 65.People who are 45 or older with a pre-existing condition, seasonal and migrant farmworkers, food processors, the homeless and those affected by last summer’s wildfires are scheduled to become eligible on March 29.

GALVESTON, Texas (AP) — An arrest warrant has been issued for a woman who refused to wear a mask at a Texas bank. Police have issued a warrant for the arrest of 65-year-old Terry Wright of Grants Pass, Oregon. The incident on Thursday at a Bank of America in Galveston was captured by the officer’s body camera. Police say they’ve obtained an arrest warrant on resisting arrest and criminal trespassing charges. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday ended statewide orders requiring people to wear face masks in public places, but many businesses have kept their own mask rules in place.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon has begun a pilot program that allows some federally qualified health centers to offer COVID-19 vaccinations to anyone they serve, even if that patient does not fall into any currently eligible categories. These centers must still prioritize patients who are currently eligible under Oregon rules, but the pilot program gives health care providers for the most at-risk populations more latitude and resolves a conflict between federal and state priorities on vaccine equity. The Oregon Health Authority says the aim is to reach populations most affected by COVID-19 quickly. The centers, which serve vulnerable populations such as farmworkers, are petitioning Washington to do the same.