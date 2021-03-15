Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 8:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Environmental groups in Washington state have sued an electric utility company, alleging it violated the Clean Water Act after turf polluted the Puyallup River during a construction project last year. The News Tribune reported that Citizens for a Healthy Bay and Seattle-based Puget Soundkeeper Alliance filed a lawsuit last week against Electron Hydro LLC after crews placed a layer of turf in the bed of the river while working on the Orting hydropower dam built. Portions of the turf escaped and flowed downstream. Electron Hydro Chief Operating Officer Thom Fischer said crews have recovered almost all of the turf but argued against the allegations that the dam itself pollutes.

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle police arrested 13 people Saturday night after a march downtown turned destructive. The arrests were for property damage, obstructing a public officer and felony assault, police said Sunday. The march marked the one year anniversary of the death of Breonna Taylor, a Black woman who was fatally shot by police during a botched drug raid. During the march, police said the group pulled barricades, fencing and cones from a construction zone on Alaskan Way. At about 8:20 p.m., officers started arresting individuals who had tampered with the construction zone. Other protesters threw rocks at police.

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A couple has been reunited with their 4-month-old kitten after it was lost on a ferry ride from Washington to Alaska. KTOO Public Media reported Thursday that Cassidy Timm and Blake Ward lost their kitten Spot after she slipped through the sunroof of the couple’s car, which was parked on the ferry. When they got home to Haines, Timm posted on Facebook about the incident. Spot was later found in Juneau about 6 miles from the ferry dock. Another couple had heard Spot crying under their porch and took her in. The couple then gave her to volunteers, who donated a kennel and drove her to the airport. A regional airline flew Spot home for free.

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle’s new COVID-19 vaccination site aims to administer as many as 22,000 shots per day if supply allows, but it’s starting more modestly. King County Executive Dow Constantine, Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan and Swedish Health Services CEO Guy Hudson welcomed the first patients as the site opened Saturday at the Lumen Field Event Center. Durkan said the site will initially vaccinate around 5,000 people per week, but could eventually handle 150,000 per week if enough vaccine is available. That would make it one of the country’s largest mass vaccination sites. The vaccines are available by appointment only.