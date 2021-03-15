Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

UNDATED (AP) — Gonzaga will be the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament in its bid to complete the first undefeated season in 35 years. The Bulldogs are in the West Region and will open against the First Four winner between Norfolk State and Appalachian State. Gonzaga has an opportunity to match the 1975-76 Indiana Hoosiers, the last team to finish a season undefeated. If it gets past the opener in Indianapolis, Gonzaga will face the winner of the game between No. 8 seed Oklahoma and No. 9 Missouri. The next three seeds are teams the Zags beat earlier this season: No. 2 Iowa, No. 3 Kansas and No. 4 Virginia.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored a career-high 34 points, Karl-Anthony Towns had 13 points and the short-handed Minnesota Timberwolves held on to beat the Portland Trail Blazers 114-112. Ricky Rubio added 15 points and had eight free throws in the final seconds. The Timberwolves have won two of their past three games and are 2-6 under new coach Chris Finch. Damian Lillard scored 38 for Portland. The Trail Blazers had won four of five and beat Minnesota 125-121 the previous day. Gary Trent Jr. added 21 points for the Blazers and Carmelo Anthony had 16 off the bench.

UNDATED (AP) — The biggest unknown leading into a March Madness bracket reveal more than a year in the making had little to do with bubble teams or top seeds. Instead, it was the not-so-simple matter of which programs would be healthy enough to play. Kansas and Virginia, two programs hit with COVID-19 breakouts over the past week, made it into the bracket released by the NCAA selection committee. It’s a signal that both teams believe they’ll have enough healthy players to be ready for their tip-offs next Saturday. The overall top seed in the tournament is Gonzaga, which is trying to become the first team since the 1976 Indiana Hoosiers to finish undefeated. The Bulldogs are early 11-4 favorites to win it all.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Klay Thompson is finding new ways to endure yet another long rehab. The Golden State star has taken up swimming in chilly San Francisco Bay to mix things up as he endures yet another year-long rehab for his right Achilles tendon immediately after working back from a torn ACL in his left knee.Truly a Splash Brother now. He has ditched the walking boot and is driving again. He can lift weights and ride the stationary bike.And for his cerebral side, the guard is finding some non-physical activities to become more well-rounded during the grind of this recovery process.