Idaho News Coverage Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Good afternoon! Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up today in Idaho. The West Regional Desk can be reached at (602) 417-2400.

A reminder, this information is not for publication or broadcast and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

Idaho at 2:20 p.m.

BUNDY-STATEHOUSE TRESPASS

BOISE — Anti-government activist Ammon Bundy was arrested Monday after failing to attend his trial on charges that he trespassed during an Idaho legislative session last fall. Bundy didn’t appear in the courtroom because he was protesting outside the building instead, apparently angry in part over mask requirements put in place during the coronavirus pandemic. Bundy was joined by about two dozen other protesters on Monday morning, some holding signs with slogans like “Ammon stands for truth” and others yelling misinformation and conspiracy theories about the COVID-19 pandemic popularized by groups like QAnon. By Rebecca Boone. SENT: 520 words. WITH AP Photos.

IDAHO POWER STRUGGLE

BOISE — Legislation that would immediately end emergency declarations or health orders in Idaho involving such things as wildfires, floods or pandemics if it prevented businesses from operating cleared the state House on Monday. Lawmakers voted 52-14 to send to the state Senate the proposed law that backers describe as a business bill of rights. Opponents said it could have unintended consequences by ending a governor’s emergency declarations and cutting off federal recovery funds that Idaho residents would need to rebuild from a disaster. By Keith Ridler. SENT: 390 words.

MASK MANDATE BAN

BOISE — Legislation to prohibit mask mandates by government entities in Idaho headed to the House on Monday. The House State Affairs Committee voted 10-2 along party lines with both Democratic representatives opposed to approve the measure that’s a reworked version of previous legislation that banned mask mandates at medical facilities. The new bill allows hospitals and other healthcare facilities to require masks. Private businesses can also continue to require masks. By Keith Ridler. SENT: 460 words.