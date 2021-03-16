BC-WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Washington at 2:35 p.m.

SUPREME COURT VEHICLE IMPOUNDS

SEATTLE — Lawyers for a man forced to sleep outside after Seattle police had the truck he was living in towed asked the Washington Supreme Court on Thursday to declare such impoundments unlawful. By Gene Johnson. SENT: 770 words.

JUDGE RACIAL COMMENTS

VANCOUVER, Wash. — A judge in southwestern Washington said he will take time off to reflect on his behavior after he came under pressure for making critical comments about a Black man killed last year by police. SENT: 410 words.

FIGHTING PIPELINES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Members of Canada’s First Nations and their allies are mounting last-ditch challenges to two massive fossil fuel pipelines that already are under construction and have strong government backing. By Braela Kwan. SENT: 1660 words.

DAM EARTHQUAKE DANGER

SALEM, Ore. — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has determined that a large earthquake — which is expected to occur again in the Pacific Northwest sooner or later — could cause the spillway gates of a dam in Oregon to buckle, resulting “in a potentially catastrophic flood.” By Andrew Selsky. SENT: 620 words. With AP photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK SCHOOL REOPENING

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon has removed a 100-person cap on the number of individual contacts students can have per week in a return to in-person classes, a move that should make bringing older students back for in-person learning less of a challenge for school districts. SENT: 420 words. With AP photos.

SPORTS

BKC ALL AMERICA TEAM

The Associated Press has released its men’s All-America team and it is dominated by Gonzaga and Baylor. By Dave Skretta. SENT: 810 words.

IN BRIEF

WASHINGTON UNEMPLOYMENT: January unemployment rate in Washington drops to 6%.

ASIAN GIANT HORNETS: Washington state, Canada try to kill Asian giant hornets.

GRASS SEED MONEY LAUNDERING: Man pleads guilty in $12M grass seed fraud schemes

WIRE FRAUD GUILTY PLEA: Tech executive pleads guilty to wire fraud, money laundering.

DRIVE BY SHOOTING: Man shot and killed outside Puyallup home.