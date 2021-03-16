Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Leaders and elected officials in Portland, Oregon, are demanding an end to violence, criminal destruction and intimidation by “anarchists” that continues to occur in the city. For nearly nine months protesters have called for police reform and an end to systemic racism in Portland, which has become a key city in the country’s racial reckoning. While officials on Monday said many events and protesters are peaceful, there continues to be small groups of people smashing windows of businesses, threatening community members and assaulting police. The Oregonian/OregonLive reported the Department of Justice has paid more than $1.5 million to repair damage to the Mark O. Hatfield Federal Courthouse.

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Clark County District Court in Southwestern Washington has condemned a judge and a prominent law firm has called for his resignation for critical comments of a Black man killed by police. The Columbian reports Judge Darvin Zimmerman’s comments with another court official were posted on YouTube. In the video Zimmerman describes Kevin Peterson Jr. as “the Black guy they were trying to make an angel out of,” and said he believed Peterson “was so dumb.” Zimmerman told The Columbian “any time we lose a life, it is a tragedy; Kevin Peterson is no exception.” But he didn’t apologize or describe his comments as racist.

BOSTON (AP) — U.S. guidelines that say students should be kept 6 feet apart in schools are receiving new scrutiny from federal health experts, state governments and education officials working to return as many children as possible to the classroom. The distancing guidelines have remained a major hurdle for schools as they aim to open with limited space. But amid new evidence that it may be safe to seat students closer together, states including Illinois and Massachusetts are allowing 3 feet of distance, and others including Oregon are considering it.

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Oregon State University’s Board of Trustees says it will meet Wednesday to review an investigative report into sexual misconduct complaints and Title IX issues at Louisiana State while OSU president F. King Alexander was president there. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the board said its due diligence during Alexander’s Oregon State hiring process failed to uncover mishandling of sexual misconduct complaints or Title IX issues while Alexander was Louisiana State president from 2013-2020. The recent investigation detailed sexual misconduct complaints most having to do with former LSU football coach Les Miles. Alexander has said he regrets not taking stronger action against Miles. The board on Wednesday will also consider possible disciplinary action.