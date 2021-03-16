Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 8:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Wildlife officials in Washington state have said British Columbia and U.S. federal and state agencies will work together to track, trap and eradicate Asian giant hornets in the Pacific Northwest. The Asian giant hornet species was first spotted in Washington state in 2019 and officials have since been searching for and trying to kill the invasive species. The hornets kill bees and take bee larvae to feed their own young. KING-TV reported that Washington’s State Department of Agriculture announced Monday that the agencies made international plans, for public outreach about the hornets, reporting and trapping. Agency officials say a surveillance program in British Columbia will set up traps.

PUYALLUP, Wash. (AP) — Police were searching for clues after a man in his 20s was killed during a drive-by shooting in Puyallup. It happened around 2:30 p.m. Monday. It was not immediately clear what prompted the gunfire or if the attack was targeted or random. Investigators said the man was standing outside a home when an SUV drove by and someone inside opened fire. Witnesses said they heard several gunshots. Police did not immediately provide a description of a suspect, but investigators said they were looking for a tan SUV. The victim’s identity was not immediately disclosed.

SEATTLE (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a Washington state tech executive has pleaded guilty to wire fraud and money laundering after obtaining $5.5 million in Paycheck Protection Program loans and laundering the proceeds. Mukund Mohan of Clyde Hill was charged in July 2020. He agreed to a plea deal on Monday. Acting U.S. Attorney Tessa Gorman says he’s scheduled to be sentenced on July 20. Gorman says Mohan submitted at least eight fake PPP loan applications for six different companies to federally insured financial institutions. He made false and misleading statements about the companies to support the fake applications.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — A man accused of spraying three people with bear spray and threatening two journalists while armed with an assault weapon pleaded guilty Monday to six counts related to his actions during the Jan. 6 state Capitol Campus protest. The Olympian reports that Damon Huseman, 26, of Seattle appeared in Thurston County Superior Court Monday morning for a change of plea and sentencing hearing. He was arrested after he took part in the protest that breached the grounds of the governor’s mansion. Superior Court Judge Sharonda Amamilo sentenced Huseman to six months confinement for the three assault charges and 90 days each for the remaining three charges.