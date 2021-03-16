Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

UNDATED (AP) — Gonzaga has completed a start-to-finish run atop The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll. Coach Mark Few’s Bulldogs received all 60 first-place votes to stay atop Monday’s final poll. That made them the the first team since Kentucky in 2014-15 to be No. 1 in every poll and the 14th overall. Gonzaga was named the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament on Sunday. The Zags are trying to become the first unbeaten national champion since Indiana in 1976. Illinois climbed to No. 2 in the poll after winning the Big Ten Tournament, followed by Baylor, Michigan and Alabama.

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington has fired women’s basketball coach Jody Wynn after four seasons during which the Huskies were among the worst teams in the Pac-12 Conference. Wynn was 38-75 overall and a miserable 11-58 in Pac-12 play. The Huskies went 7-14 overall and 3-13 in conference play this season. They never finished higher than ninth in the conference standings during any of her four seasons. Wynn arrived at Washington in 2017 after spending eight seasons as the head coach at Long Beach State. She led Long Beach State to an NCAA Tournament berth in her final season there.

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — It began with the resignation of Kansas football coach Les Miles amid accusations of sexual harassment. It continued with the resignation of athletic director Jeff Long, who was tied to the fiasco. It ended with the men’s basketball team withdrawing from the Big 12 Tournament due to COVID-19. Now, after one of the worst weeks imaginable for the Jayhawks, coach Bill Self’s team has a chance to make it all a bad memory. The Jayhawks earned the No. 3 seed in the West Region and will play No. 14 seed Eastern Washington on Saturday.