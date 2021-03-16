ID Lottery
BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ These Idaho lotteries were drawn Tuesday:5 Star Draw
02-14-28-32-37
(two, fourteen, twenty-eight, thirty-two, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $872,000Mega Millions
10-41-46-52-69, Mega Ball: 8, Megaplier: 2
(ten, forty-one, forty-six, fifty-two, sixty-nine; Mega Ball: eight; Megaplier: two)Pick 3 Day
7-3-2
(seven, three, two)Pick 3 Night
2-2-0
(two, two, zero)Pick 4 Day
4-3-1-2
(four, three, one, two)Pick 4 Night
5-2-4-6
(five, two, four, six)Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $184 million
