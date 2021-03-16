ID Lottery

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ These Idaho lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

5 Star Draw

02-14-28-32-37

(two, fourteen, twenty-eight, thirty-two, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $872,000

Mega Millions

10-41-46-52-69, Mega Ball: 8, Megaplier: 2

(ten, forty-one, forty-six, fifty-two, sixty-nine; Mega Ball: eight; Megaplier: two)

Pick 3 Day

7-3-2

(seven, three, two)

Pick 3 Night

2-2-0

(two, two, zero)

Pick 4 Day

4-3-1-2

(four, three, one, two)

Pick 4 Night

5-2-4-6

(five, two, four, six)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $184 million