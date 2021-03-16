Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE STATE SHOOTING

Police: 1 dead, 2 held in shooting at Boise State University

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Police in Boise, Idaho say they’re holding two suspects in a fatal shooting on the campus of Boise State University. Police tweeted that officers responded to a call about shots fired at around 11:30 Monday night. They found a victim who was taken to a hospital and died. Officers also searched the surrounding area and took two suspects into custody. The university’s BroncoAlert messaging system warned the campus community that there had been a shooting at Jade Hall. A second alert urged people to shelter in place. An all-clear message was sent early Tuesday before an hour had passed.

BUNDY-STATEHOUSE TRESPASSING

Ammon Bundy arrested after missing trial on trespass charge

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Anti-government activist Ammon Bundy has been arrested after failing to attend his trial on charges that he trespassed during an Idaho legislative session last fall. Bundy didn’t appear in the courtroom Monday because he was protesting outside the building instead, apparently angry in part over mask requirements put in place during the coronavirus pandemic. Bundy was joined by about two dozen other protesters, and was one of three people arrested during the demonstration. Bundy is representing himself in his trespassing case and says he doesn’t believe his actions at the Idaho Statehouse were illegal. He gained international attention during a 2016 armed standoff at an Oregon wildlife refuge.

HARROWING BRIDGE RESCUE

Rescuers save 2 from pickup dangling over deep Idaho gorge

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities say a set of camp trailer safety chains and quick, careful work by emergency crews saved two people after their pickup truck plunged off a bridge, leaving them dangling above a deep gorge in southern Idaho on Monday. Idaho State Police spokeswoman Lynn Hightower said troopers responded to the accident in mid-afternoon and found a man and a woman trapped inside a truck dangling roughly 100 feet above the Malad Gorge. Hightower says the victims were safely rescued and taken to nearby hospitals with injuries that appeared not to be life-threatening. The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

MASK MANDATE BAN

Idaho House panel approves prohibition on mask mandates

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Legislation to prohibit mask mandates by government entities in Idaho is headed to the House. The House State Affairs Committee on Monday approved the measure that’s a reworked version of previous legislation that banned mask mandates at medical facilities. The new bill allows hospitals and other healthcare facilities to require masks. Private businesses could also continue to require masks. Republican Gov. Brad Little has never issued a statewide mask mandate, but a handful of counties and about a dozen cities currently have such mandates in place. Officials report that the coronavirus has infected more than 175,000 Idaho residents and killed more than 1,900 people.

IDAHO POWER STRUGGLE

Bill targets emergency declarations that hamper businesses

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Legislation that would immediately end emergency declarations or health orders in Idaho involving such things as wildfires, floods or pandemics if it prevented businesses from operating has cleared the state House. Lawmakers voted 52-14 on Monday to send to the Senate the proposed law tht backers describe as a business bill of rights. Opponents say that it could have unintended consequences by ending a governor’s emergency declarations and cutting off federal recovery funds Idaho residents would need to rebuild from a disaster. Lawmakers are angry that Republican Gov. Brad Little last year issued a stay-at-home order to limit coronavirus spread. The order categorized some businesses and workers as non-essential.

ALTERCATION SHOOTING-SENTENCE

Montana man found not guilty of attempted murder in shooting

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho (AP) — Prosecutors say a Montana man accused of a shooting during an altercation on July Fourth was found guilty of three counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer. The Coeur d’Alene Press reported Thursday that a jury convicted 20-year-old Tyler Rambo. Rambo was, however, found not guilty of second-degree attempted murder and aggravated assault. Prosecutors said Rambo, who was 18 at the time of the shooting, attempted to shoot a man during a fight and pointed the gun at someone else before shooting at and fleeing from law enforcement. Prosecutors said the shooting stemmed from an altercation a week before when Rambo met the man he shot at a house party in Spokane and they fought. Rambo could face up to 10 years in prison.